With just one senior on last year’s volleyball team, a young Stockdale squad took its lumps at times, finished with a losing record overall and in fourth place in the powerful South Yosemite River League.
But if the opening two games of 2023 are any indication, the added experience has this year's Mustang squad ready for a bounce back season.
In Tuesday’s home opener against Arroyo Grande, Stockdale was at its best late in each set, stringing together points en route to a 26-24, 25-23, 25-16 sweep, capped by a 9-1 run.
“I feel like we’re starting so much more gelled (than last year),” Mustangs coach Maria Collatz said. “Even though they may not be the best talkers at all times, they know each other and it’s just they flow. The momentum and talking is something we have to get better at, but they know each other and there’s a trust there.”
Senior Sophie Schonauer led the way with a team-high nine kills and junior Vienna Perier added six kills and five aces to lead Stockdale to its second straight victory to open the season.
“Any time you can get a win against a great team, I mean, it’s awesome,” Collatz said. “It was our first match of the year and it was exciting to have it finish the way that it did.”
Clinging to a 16-15 in the third set, Perier had four aces and a kill, and Lauren James and Brinkley Funkhouser had kills as part of an 8-0 run to bring the Mustangs to the brink of victory with a 24-15 lead.
Not even two Eagles timeouts could slow the momentum. Facing match point, Arroyo Grande did manage a sideout, but it only set the stage for another James’ kill that cinched her team’s victory.
It all started on defense, with the Mustangs making several saves to prolong rallies, which often led to key points down the stretch.
“They’ve done a really good job of playing defense,” Collatz said. “They really do. They’re great at reading, they see their tendencies … and then we talk about it a little bit, and they go out there and they’re just in the right places. The couple of times when they’re not, that’s literally the only time I felt like we got beat is when we either made a misread or we were moving when we didn’t need to.”
The Eagles led 10-9 midway through the final set before Stockdale scored five straight points to regain control. Taylor Henderson had two of her five aces during the rally, with Perier adding a kill.
In the opening two sets, Stockdale built a comfortable lead before Arroyo Grande rallied late to take the lead.
In the opening set, the Mustangs led 19-14 before the Eagles chipped away and eventually took a 24-23 lead. But following a timeout, Stockdale scored three straight points and closed out the set with a kill by Perier.
In Game 2, the Mustangs led 18-11 and 20-15, but the Eagles scored eight of the next nine points to take a 23-21 advantage.
Following another timeout, Stockdale tied the score on back-to-back kills by Schonauer and then moved to 24-23 when Arroyo Grande’s Claire Hannegan’s kill attempt sailed wide.
The winning point followed in dramatic fashion when Perier fell to the floor, but still managed to loft an assist to Funkhouser, who pushed the ball to an open section of the court for a 2-0 lead in sets.
“They’re doing a good job right now of just playing for the point, the point that’s right in front of them and not worrying about what’s happened already or what they have to do next,” said Collatz of her team, which swept Kingsburg on the road on Thursday. “They did a good job of that in our last match and I was really impressed with them in this one, too. Even when they go behind, they played for that point and did their job on that particular play, so that pays off when you let that stuff go and move into the next one.”