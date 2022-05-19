Stockdale surges past Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial on banner day for SWYL baseball

After Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial's Charlie Monterrosa hit his second home run to boost the Panthers' lead in the sixth inning Thursday night, the 3-1 scoreline prompted an almost unthinkable question: Is Stockdale, the second-ranked team in the Central Section, really going to go out like this?
The answer was a very decisive no.
Adam Enyart led off the bottom of the sixth with a double, the Mustangs' first extra-base hit of the evening, and Stockdale unleashed a barrage of hits off Michael Monreal and Colby Evans, using five RBI singles to take a 7-3 lead. Ryan Featherston stranded a pair of Panther baserunners in the following half-inning, and Stockdale moved on to the Division I section semifinals.
"These kids just kept grinding, and grinding, and grinding," Stockdale coach Brad Showers said. "We've had some comebacks this year, so (it) makes me feel confident we're pretty good later in the game."
The heart of the Mustangs' lineup came through, with Austin Charles, Enyart and Owen Bolich delivering two hits each. Charles had two RBIs and also pitched six innings with three runs allowed.
Memorial managed six hits against him, highlighted by Monterrosa's two solo home runs. The Panthers had picked up their opening run on a one-out fielder's choice by Jack Sampson that Stockdale couldn't turn into a double play, allowing Giovanni Blanchette to score.
No. 2 Stockdale's comeback against No. 7 Memorial highlighted a huge day for the Southwest Yosemite League, as No. 8 Frontier and No. 6 Liberty stunned favored opponents on the road. Frontier posted six first-inning runs and held off top-seeded Clovis-Buchanan in a wild 17-11 shootout, while Liberty breezed past Fresno-Bullard 9-2.
Frontier will travel to Santa Maria-Righetti, while Liberty visits Stockdale.
"There's going to be a lot of people here," Showers said. "It (will) be great for this city, great for the baseball in this town."
The Mustangs did not take a straightforward path to their semifinal berth.
Showers said the team was "tight before the game"; they needed a few innings to settle in. Stockdale got a bit of good luck against Monreal in the third inning, as Shane Heriford was hit by a pitch and Matt Torres reached on an error before Charles drove a single into left-center field to even the score at 1-1.
But Stockdale was held without a hit in the following two innings, and in the meantime, Monterrosa got the better of Charles twice, driving a pair of deep fly balls over the left-field fence. The Panthers could have had more, but Charles induced a 3-4 double play in the fifth with two runners on.
In the sixth, the Mustangs opened an inning of impeccable hitting with Enyart's double down the line in right, then a Bolich single that scored him and made it 3-2. They were aided by some questionable defense from Memorial; a failed tag attempt on Bolich at third allowed Featherston to get on base, where he was driven in by Hayden Elchlepp, and then Matt Torres reached on a fielding error, allowing Bolich to score.
That gave Stockdale its first lead at 4-3 and prompted Memorial to bring in Evans to pitch. But he allowed a run off three straight RBI singles before a Bolich flyout ended the inning.
Featherston walked Joe Dalena and Sampson with two outs in the seventh, but got a third strikeout on Mikey Bell to close out the win.
"I just couldn't be happier, because these kids have come together," Showers said. "They love each other, they fight for each other, and it's really helping us win ball games."
Stockdale took two of three from Liberty in league play this season. The teams will face off at Stockdale on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Division I title game.