Stockdale starts fast, doesn't let up in sweep of Chavez

The top-seeded Stockdale Mustangs set the tone by scoring the first nine points of their opening set Tuesday night, then rode a dominant offense to a 25-8, 25-14, 25-15 victory over Chavez in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division II girls volleyball playoffs.
The South Sequoia League champion Titans struggled defensively, particularly on serve returns. Sophomore Sophie Schonauer had eight of Stockdale's 17 aces; the Mustangs went on late runs to clinch the first and second sets while she was serving.
"We talked a lot about how they set up on serving too, their serve-receive, and where their weaknesses were," Stockdale coach Maria Collatz said. "And (we) did a really good job of executing that."
Senior outside hitter and captain Morgan Cole was one of many offensive standouts challenging the Chavez defense with her attacks throughout the match. A 9-1 run in the second set, for example, featured four kills from Cole.
Chavez was led on offense by outside hitter Noelani Espiritu and middle blocker Danielle Mosqueda. Mosqueda had four kills in the second set right after the Titans got a key block on Cole to temper the Mustangs' momentum.
The trajectory of the game was exemplified by its opening 9-0 run. Initially fueled by attacking errors from Chavez, the run built up speed thanks to Schonauer's serves and Cole's attacks, and Stockdale wouldn't dip below that nine-point margin for the remainder of the set.
"We built a lot of energy, and it lit kind of like a fire underneath us," Cole said. "And it just took us through those three sets."
Chavez got its first kill of the game when Espiritu fired the ball dead center into a hole in Stockdale's defense, but the closest the Titans got was 19-8 before a second streak of six straight points — again with Schonauer serving — wrapped up the set.
"A lot of times we don't come on like a force," Collatz said, "and that's one of the things we've been working on — start games strong."
Chavez claimed its first lead of the match after a defensive error made it 1-0 in the second set and reached 3-2 on another error before the Mustangs went on a 9-1 run highlighted by three aces from Taylor Henderson. However, Chavez finally fought back. Espiritu got a block at the net and an ace of her own, Mosqueda took over on offense and the Mustangs started to get a bit sloppy on defense. The Titans evened the score at 12-12, showing the fight that fueled their 12-0 South Sequoia League performance.
"Just the energy level — we were really down on the first set, but once the passing was a lot better," Chavez coach Elden Ramos said, "the cohesiveness of my girls just went up."
However, Stockdale started to pull away again. Ramos called timeouts after a kill from freshman Brinkley Funkhouser made it 17-14 and a block from Cole made it 23-14, but the Mustangs claimed the set without allowing another point from Chavez.
It was a similar story in the third and final set, with some defensive lapses from Stockdale — net violations, poorly aimed sets — giving the Titans an 8-5 lead. But the Mustangs reeled off another dominant run, scoring nine of the next 11 points and tightening up on defense — the Titans didn't get a kill between Espiritu's to make it 5-4 and Amber De La Cruz's tip to make it 16-12.
In their final push for the sweep, Stockdale got a pair of key blocks from freshman Viena Perier at the net and some good luck when a serve of Abby Chester's took a fortuitous bounce over the net to make it unreturnable for Chavez. The Mustangs got the winning point on a kill by Kamryn Henderson, punching their ticket to the next round and sending the Titans home to Delano.
"Although things didn't go the way that we wanted," Ramos said, "I'm very, very proud of the growth that I've seen — and we still took a league title on top of everything."
The victorious Mustangs will host Porterville-Monache on Thursday after the Marauders beat Mammoth Lakes-Mammoth 3-1 Tuesday night.