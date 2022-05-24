Stockdale rolls into D-I title game with 10-4 victory over Liberty

It took six innings for Stockdale to start heating up in last week’s quarterfinal victory over Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial.
On Tuesday, the Mustangs wasted little time responding in front of a large, capacity crowd.
After spotting No. 6 Liberty two runs in the top of the first, No. 2 Stockdale countered with eight runs in the next three innings and right-hander Ryan Featherston settled in en route to a 10-4 victory as the Mustangs advanced to this weekend’s Central Section Division championship game.
“They smacked us in the mouth in the first inning and you’ve gotta respond,” Stockdale coach Brad Showers said. “And we did. I think we had four doubles in the first two innings and chased their starter. I couldn’t be happier for the kids. They played good baseball today, really good baseball.”
The Mustangs (25-4) will play No. 5 Santa Maria-Righetti in the title game. The date, time and location have not been decided, according to Central Section Commissioner Ryan Tos, but an announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. The game will be played either Friday or Saturday in Visalia or Fresno, Tos said.
“This is what I’ve dreamed about,” Featherston said. “Going to these high school games growing up, watching Stockdale, these Valley games are what I looked forward to, and now that we’re finally in it, it feels really, really good.”
After a shaky start, Featherston found his groove.
He gave up two runs in the first on a double by Cutter Coffey, an RBI single by Cooper Gerecke and a wild pitch, but held the Patriots scoreless the next four innings.
“Going into that first inning I had a lot of nerves and trying to get settled in was tough, but getting that break, coming off and coming back in that next inning I settled in and all of my pitches started working and I felt pretty good,” Featherston said.
The junior, who has committed to play at Oregon, retired nine in a row during one stretch, holding Liberty in check with a variety of pitches before being pulled at the maximum pitch count of 110. Featherston allowed six hits and struck out eight in improving to 9-1.
“Ryan’s the most competitive pitcher I’ve ever coached,” Showers said. “I mean he has a three or four pitch combo, and he just sets batters up so well. But it’s his competitive spirit. He just does not give in. He was at his pitch count max and we had to pull him, but he didn’t want to come out.”
With Featherston cruising, the Stockdale offense did the rest.
Senior lead-off hitter Matt Torres doubled and scored to spark a two-run first inning, and then launched a two-run home run in the second as the Mustangs took the lead for good. Austin Charles hit a solo home run to give his team a 6-2 cushion.
Torres went 4 for 4, part of a 13-hit attack that included six extra-base hits — all in the first two innings.
“Every time I’m in the box I don’t want to disappoint my boys,” Torres said. “They can all hit, and we’re just going to keep rolling.”
That’s something Torres expects will continue in the title game.
“Pretty much we’re going to kep the same mindset going into Valley,” Torres said. “We’ve been waiting for it all year. We know we’re the best team and we’re ready to win it.”
Ruben Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and also made two impressive defensive plays while charging the ball and throwing off-balance to first base. Owen Bolich and freshman Hayden Elchlepp also had two hits for the Mustangs.
Gerecke and Own May had two hits apiece for Liberty (20-10-1).
“Stockdale’s a team, even if you get out front, you have to find a way to put them away,” Liberty coach Tony Mills said. “They’re just gritty, they compete, they’re so good on the mound, and they smang it today like no other. They put a lot of pressure on us and hats off to them. They beat us three times in four games. And I hope they represent Bakersfield well and win that Division I championship.”