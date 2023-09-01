Early on it looked like Stockdale’s offense was going to be unstoppable against Ridgeview on Thursday night.
However, after scoring touchdowns on three of their first four possessions, the visiting Mustangs did nothing in the way of putting points on the scoreboard the rest of the game and had to rely on a stellar defensive effort to outlast the Wolf Pack, 21-13 in front of large partisan Ridgeview crowd.
Stockdale quarterback Colton Kaiser was red-hot in the first half, completing 11 of 14 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores were from between 35 and 41 yards.
The 5-foot-11 junior lefty completed his final eight passes of the first half, including back-to-back touchdown throws early in the second quarter that staked the Mustangs (2-1) to a 21-7 lead.
But Kaiser was 5 of 8 for just 13 yards passing in the second half.
“Ugly win,” Stockdale coach Daron Mackey said. “I felt we left a lot on the table. We got to get better.”
Down by 14 points, Ridgeview (0-3) made things interesting late in the first half.
Following a short Stockdale punt that gave it the ball on the Mustangs 25-yardline, the Wolf Pack struck quickly on 24-yard TD strike from quarterback Mason Mendoza to wide receiver Angel Corona.
A botched snap on the ensuing PAT attempt cost Ridgeview a chance at making it a seven-point game.
Just moments later though, the Wolf Pack was back in position to trim Stockdale’s lead down even further when the Mustangs fumbled the ball away for the second time in the opening half.
Taking over near midfield Mendoza drove his team to the Stockdale 10-yardline with 17-yard quarterback draw and 12-yard flip pass to Damian Cortes, who recovered the Mustangs fumble that set up the scoring opportunity.
Facing an imminent threat to its lead, Stockdale’s defense then stiffened and didn’t let Ridgeview go any further before time ran out in the first half.
The Wolf Pack moved the ball inside the Mustangs 20-yardline twice in the second half but were turned away without scoring both times.
“We played well at times in all three phases,” Ridgeview coach Casey Quinn said. “We can’t give up 15-yard penalties. And we have to be able to run the football. We’ll just continue to get better. We have a young football team and they’re learning through some mistakes and they’re learning through some success as well.”
Both defenses dominated in the second half. Stockdale’s three second half possessions netted only 79 yards. Ridgeview did only slightly better, gaining 97 net yards after intermission.
Luckily for Stockdale, it didn’t need to score in the second half thanks to touchdown receptions by Christian Dalton, Elmo Whitten, and Charles Young.
Whitten led the Mustangs in receiving with 5 receptions for 60 yards. Stockdale’s ground game was spearheaded by Kenneth Hiang, who had 57 yards on 12 carries.
“We got to be able to finish all four quarters,” Mackey said. “Start fast and finish. That’s kind of the things we preach. But it’s a process and we understand it’s a process. We got the win today. That feels good but we know we got a lot of work to do.”
Ridgeview’s leading rusher was Jayson Grant. He carried the ball 22 times for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Mendoza finished 12 of 22 for 156 yards. The junior signal caller was responsible for the Wolf Pack’s only turnover, an interception by Stockdale free safety Jack Pierce. One play after Pierce’s theft, Kaiser found Young open on a seam route up the middle for a 41-yard touchdown, the Mustangs final points of the game.
It didn’t matter because by then Stockdale’s offense had done enough to get the win thanks to its counterparts on defense.
“The defense played well,” Mackey said. “They let up a couple of mistakes, but we’ll get better from it. They played with an unbelievable amount of effort. They worked together. They communicate well. We played well, but we want to be great so we’re going to push to continue to get better.”