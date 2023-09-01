115A0355_500015242

Ridgeview's Julian Ulloa makes the tackle on Stockdale's Elmo Whitten in Thursday's non-league game. The Mustangs won 21-13.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Califonrian

Early on it looked like Stockdale’s offense was going to be unstoppable against Ridgeview on Thursday night.

However, after scoring touchdowns on three of their first four possessions, the visiting Mustangs did nothing in the way of putting points on the scoreboard the rest of the game and had to rely on a stellar defensive effort to outlast the Wolf Pack, 21-13 in front of large partisan Ridgeview crowd.