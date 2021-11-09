Stockdale loses in 5-set marathon in regional D-III volleyball opener; Garces and East advance in D-V

The volleyball season was extended for two area teams on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, Stockdale wasn’t one of them.
The No. 7 Mustangs won the first two sets, but couldn’t put the finishing touches on its match against visiting Woodland Hills-El Camino Real, who rallied for a hard-fought 23-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 16-14 victory in the opening round of the Southern California Regional Division-III playoffs at Stockdale.
The loss ended Stockdale’s season three days after the Mustangs (27-13) captured their first Central Section volleyball title since 2004. It also snapped a five-match win streak for Stockdale, which had lost just one set during that stretch.
The Mustangs continued that efficiency with victories in the first two sets on Tuesday.
But the Royals (28-11) caught fire late in the third set, scoring the final eight points, and 10 of the last 11, to gain much-needed momentum. El Camino Real closed strong in the fourth set, as well, taking control of a see-saw battle with a late 10-4 run. The Royals scored five of the last six points, capped by a kill by Charlotte Wilson that helped her team even the match at two sets apiece.
ECR continued its strong play in the decisive fifth set and built a 15-10 lead on a tip-kill by Makayla Magee. But the Mustangs responded, and appeared to have regained control after a Morgan Cole kill that gave Stockdale a 13-12 lead, just two points from winning the match.
But a kill by Wilson gave her team a side-out, and she added another to give the Royals a 14-13 lead, forcing a Mustang timeout. Brinkley Funkhouser evened the score with a kill of a block, but a kill by Amaya Bernardo pushed it to match point at 15-14.
Following a brief rally, Taylor Henderson made a nice recovery on a ball tipped in her direction, guiding the ball over the net to prolong the point, but in the process she slid under the net, and was whistled for a violation to end the match.
Cole led Stockdale with a game-high 21 kills and three aces, with teammate Kamryn Henderson adding 13 kills and three blocks.
The Royals utilized a balanced attack that featured four players with double-digits in kills. Wilson and Grace Hazelton had 15 kills apiece to lead the way. Wilson also had three blocks. Bernardo finished with 13 kills, two blocks and two aces, and Magee contributed 10 kills.
Across town, Garces and East each won their D-V matches in straight sets.
The No. 3 Rams cruised past No. 14 Los Angeles-GALA, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11 to advance to Thursday’s SoCal regional quarterfinals. Garces will host No. 6 Verdugo Hills.
Mia D’Amato led the way with a team-high 13 kills, three blocks, 13 digs and 10 aces.
The No. 5 Blades posted a 25-17, 26-24, 25-15 victory over No. 12 Huntington Beach-Pacifica Christian.
Laila Baameur led East with a team-high 19 kills and also added 17 digs. The Blades will play at No. 4 San Pedro on Thursday at 6 p.m.