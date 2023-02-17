Stockdale Holds off Centennial to reach D-I boys basketball semifinals

The third time was the charm for the Stockdale boys basketball team, and it couldn’t have happened at a better time.
The Mustangs, who lost two games in league play to host Centennial by a combined total of five points, found a winning combination Friday.
With a spot in the Central Section Division I semifinals on the line, Stockdale built a comfortable lead and then held off a furious Golden Hawk rally to post a 67-61 victory in front of a large, vocal crowd.
"We just kept working and we didn't give up," Rios said. "We hustled at practice and kept putting the work in and didn't quit on each other."
Senior guards Joaquin Rios and Jhace Boston combined for 41 points as the Mustangs advanced to play at No. 1 Clovis West on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles defeated No. 8 San Luis Obispo Mission Prep 59-41 in their quarterfinal game.
The No. 5 Mustangs took control of the game early, building a 21-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, before extending it to 39-23 by halftime.
Boston had 10 of his 20 points in the first 16 minutes of play, with Rios adding nine.
This is my first time ever winning a game in playoffs," Rios said. "It's really nice for me. I'm really grateful and thank God every day, and just really thankful that I'm able to be in this position."
Centennial (23-5) played without junior standout Rippen Gill, last year’s Southwest Yosemite League player of the year. Gill injured his hip in a victory over Liberty on Feb. 2, and had missed the previous two games.
Without Gill, the Golden Hawks struggled to find their rhythm throughout much of the first three quarters of play.
Stockdale built a 20-point lead early in the third quarter, and even as Centennial’s offense began to awaken, the Mustangs led 55-40 when Boston made a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the period.
As it turned out, it was the last points the team would score for more than five minutes, as the Golden Hawks climbed back into the game with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter.
Rios ended the drought with back-to-back baskets, but Centennial trailed just 63-59 with 29 seconds to play following a rebound bucket by JJ Jones.
Jones had nine of his team-high 18 points in the final quarter.
But Rios and reserve Eknoorpreet Singh each made two free throws in the final seconds to clinch the victory.
Karsten Adeleye added 14 points for the Mustangs and Myles Elam added six.
Jones was the only Golden Hawk player in double-figures scoring, with Michael Gutierrez scoring nine points on three 3-pointers, and Donn Bolton and Godwill Fomuson with eight apiece.
"Giving up the lead is something we've done in the past, but we were able to keep our composure," Rios said. "Coach called some timeouts, calmed us down, told us what we needed to do and we were able to execute and keep our lead."