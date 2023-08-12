For as long as he can remember, Justin Roberts was drawn to being a coach.
And that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise for the 42-year-old Centennial graduate.
His mother, Brooke Roberts was inducted into the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 following a 35-year volleyball coaching career that included 24 league titles, 14 Central Section crowns and two CIF State championships. His father, Randy Roberts, guided the Golden Hawks to three section baseball titles in 20 years before retiring in 2013. Together, the two combined for more than 1,300 victories.
Now it’s Roberts’ turn. Heading into his seventh year as the Stockdale athletic director, he was hired as the Mustangs varsity baseball coach on Thursday, replacing Brad Showers, who retired on June 30 after 10 years.
“Growing up, it wasn’t just my parents,” Roberts said. “My parents were massive influences, but all of their friends were also teachers and coaches. So I really thought when I was young that everybody grew up to be a coach because that was everybody I knew.”
After finishing his playing days with four years of baseball at Point Loma Nazarene, Roberts joined his dad on the diamond as an assistant for nine years, and then spent two more helping current Centennial coach Dan Durham before moving to Cal State Bakersfield for two seasons. He was also heavily involved with USA Baseball in both Northern and Southern California until being hired as Stockdale’s AD in August of 2017.
“I love the platform of athletics,” Roberts said. “Baseball is more of a comfort zone for me than other sports, but I think it was just a natural progression, moving into this direction. And I don’t think I could have ended up anywhere else because this is really all I know.”
Although the draw to coach was natural, Roberts says he never really planned on pursuing the baseball opening at Stockdale.
“I heard a long time ago that the best way to get where you want to be is to be the best at where you’re at right now,” Roberts said. “And I always took that to heart. I never really had my eyes on the horizon. If a door opened, I contemplated it and talked about it, and if it seemed right, I would go through that door. But I never really had a plan and kind of embraced where I was. If a door opened, it opened, but I never tried to force them open.”
While working with the Mustangs’ athletic programs the past six years, Roberts began to feel the pull to return to competition, and that coupled with a very supportive group of co-workers, eventually led him to accept his first high school head coaching position.
“I very quickly fell into the Stockdale community, the normal family that was here,” said Roberts, who will continue to serve as the school’s AD, with longtime Mustangs coach Maria Collatz assisting when there are scheduling conflicts. “I don’t know if I’ve ever had a work family before Stockdale. I’ve had good jobs and worked with some good people around me, but now I feel like I’m serving who I am supposed to serve. This is my work family, this is where I belong and let’s see if we can make both of these very hard jobs successful.”