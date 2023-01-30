 Skip to main content
Stockdale hires former West standout Mackey as football coach

Daron Mackey, who helped lead West High to the 2005 Central Section Division II football championship, was hired as Stockdale's next coach, the school announced Monday afternoon.

Mackey, who went on to play linebacker at Bakersfield College and Boise State, replaces Brett Shelton as the Mustangs' coach.

