Stockdale hires former West standout Mackey as football coach

Daron Mackey, who helped lead West High to the 2005 Central Section Division II football championship, was hired as Stockdale's next coach, the school announced Monday afternoon.
Mackey, who went on to play linebacker at Bakersfield College and Boise State, replaces Brett Shelton as the Mustangs' coach.
Shelton was 33-57 in nine years at Stockdale, which included 12 straight league losses. The Mustangs were 2-8 overall this year and 0-4 in the South Yosemite River League.
Mackey had 106 tackles and 6.5 sacks his senior year at West. He was named the Southwest Yosemite League defensive player of the year and was a first-team BVarsity All-Area team selection.