Local pitcher Justin Kelly was selected to represent Mexico in the upcoming Latin American Giant Series against Venezuela.
The series serves as preparation for the Premier 12 tournament, which matches the top 12 teams from the region and sends two teams to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Kelly, who starred at Stockdale High and Bakersfield College, made key contributions as a left-handed specialist out of the bullpen for Monclova, which defeated Yucatan for the Mexican Baseball League title last week.
