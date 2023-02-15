 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockdale girls soccer escapes Atascadero in penalty shootout

After spending the better part of 120 minutes on its heels Wednesday night, the Stockdale girls soccer team did its best work when the clock finally stopped.

Senior goalie Madison Gregorio saved three penalties, including a low shot to the right by Atascadero's Corrinne Davis in the sudden-death sixth round. Forward Madison Acosta sent the winner to the top left corner of the net moments later to give the Mustangs a dramatic playoff win, 1-1 (4-3 in penalties).

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases