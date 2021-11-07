Stockdale, Garces and East to host volleyball games in Tuesday's SoCal regionals

Three Bakersfield volleyball teams will be in action in CIF State playoffs, which start Tuesday.
Stockdale, which defeated Clovis East on Saturday night to win the Central Section Division III championship — the school’s first since 2004 — was awarded the No. 7 seed in the SoCal Regional D-III playoffs.
The Mustangs (27-12) will host No. 10 Woodland Hills-El Camino Real (27-11) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Royals, who finished second in the West Valley League, lost in the semifinals of the LA City section open division playoffs.
In Division V, Garces (13-11) and East High will each play home games in the opening round of the regionals.
The No. 3-seeded Rams, who defeated the Blades (25-8-1) in four sets to earn the section D-IV title on Saturday, will play No. 14 Los Angeles-GALA (13-4). The Goddesses won the LA City Division-4 title on Saturday.
No. 5 East, the Southeast Yosemite League champion, plays No. 12 Santa Monica-Pacifica Christian (20-10). The Seawolves, the Independence League champion, lost in the Southern Section Division-9 semifinals. Both games are Tuesday at 6 p.m.