Stockdale freshman Wong qualifies for SoCal Regional girls golf championships

Girls golf
Central Section Championships
At San Luis Obispo Country Club
Local finishers
x-Sophie Wong, Stockdale, 88
Allison Bailey, Frontier, 92
Malia Giumarra, Garces, 92
Ashlee Kresha, Garces, 92
Giselle Valencia, Stockdale, 98
Kendall Chao, Bakersfield Christian, 100
Hailey Shaw, Garces, 102
Bella Burks, Garces, 102
Abbigal Rogers, Garces, 112
Ivana Escobar, Garces 112
x-Qualified for So Cal Regionals, Nov. 10
