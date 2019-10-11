An inspired Bakersfield High volleyball team gave first-place Stockdale everything it could handle in Thursday night’s Southwest Yosemite League volleyball match.
But in the end, the Mustangs just had too many weapons.
Sophomore Morgan Cole led a balanced Stockdale attack that featured six different players with at least four kills and the Mustangs survived a scare for a 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 15-7 victory.
“First and foremost I’m going to give credit to BHS,” said Stockdale coach Maria Collatz, whose team improved to 21-7 and 6-0 in SWYL play. “I thought they came out on fire and they played a very consistent game at the beginning, and we didn’t. So I’m going to give credit to them.
“But my girls came back, regrouped, and got it done like we’ve been talking about. It’s going to happen if we all do it together, and we did.”
Cole finished with a team-high 14 kills and also added seven blocks. She had four kills in each of the second, third and fourth sets. She also had plenty of help from seniors Brooklyn Jackson (11 kills), Kami Marion (8 kills, 7 blocks and 6 aces), junior Ashley Nance (8 kills) and sophomore Grace Townson (6 kills and 8 blocks).
Big performances by several players, and Stockdale needed every one of them.
The Drillers (12-10, 1-5) scored the first four points of the match, lost the lead briefly and recovered to win the opening set.
Senior Ava Palm had four of her game-high 17 kills in the opening set, while teammate Lauryn Berger added three of her 12 kills to set the stage for a hard-fought match.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” first-year BHS coach Edithza Urias said. “We really stepped it up. We had a lot of urgency and a lot of desire to beat them. They’re a great team, so I really feel like we performed well. We almost outperformed them, but props to (Stockdale), they did really good.”
The Mustangs struggled to regain control in the second set until winning a big point after a long rally. Tied 12-12 after a kill by Palm, Jackson ripped a winner that seemed to inspire her team.
Stockdale scored six of the next seven points to win the set, and then dominated the third set to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
“I have total respect for BHS,” said Collatz, who also received 25 digs from junior libber Toni Perier, 19 assists from setter Emelie Harper and four kills, 17 assists and 12 digs from Maddy Schonauer. “I knew they would come back a different team. And when you have a girl like Ava Palm on your team, who can totally take charge of an entire match, it’s a tough road for our team.
“So I give credit to them, but I also give a lot of credit to my girls for persevering and getting out there and taking care of it. And it didn’t come from just one person, when you see the stats, it came from a lot of different people. And they all stepped up when they needed to. That’s the ingredients to a good team.”
The Mustangs continued their strong play in the fourth set, moving out to a 13-7 lead. Urias called timeout and the Drillers responded by scoring five of the next six points, capped by a kill by Bakersfield sophomore Emma Larsen to cut the lead to 14-12. Larsen finished with 10 kills.
This time Collatz called a timeout, but it did little to stop the Drillers' momentum. BHS tied the game at 19-19 following back-to-back aces by Berger and eventually took the lead for good on another kill by Larsen.
“I really believe volleyball is a very big momentum sport,” Urias said. “So whenever we have momentum I just let (my team) know we really have to celebrate our successes, our points, everything we can do to take that momentum back. And they really did and that made the biggest difference in the fourth (set).”
Stockdale regrouped and took control of the decisive fifth set, with Marion finishing things off with a kill. But it did little to dampen Bakersfield’s spirits after pushing the league-leaders to five sets.
“Honestly, I’m very, very proud of how we played,” Palm said. “I think we really stepped up and we really started believing in ourselves. We feel like we can do it and we are good enough to take these good teams to five sets. It’s still a loss, it stings a little, but it’s still bittersweet because we played really well.”
