Stockdale boys golf team off to a hot start in SWYL play

With the weather begins to warm up, the Stockdale boys golf team is following suit, heating up at the right time.
David Chhuon Chan shot a two-under-par 70 to lead the Mustangs to a victory in the Southwest Yosemite League mini-tournament at Haggerty-North Kern Golf Course on Monday, besting second-place Garces by 15 strokes.
Three Stockdale players shot in the 70s, including Manik Anand with a 74 and Pierre Idoylantes’ 76. Akhil Gorla shot an 81 and Jacob Roland added an 84 to complete the Mustangs’ score of 385.
The Rams’ Aiden Sorci finished with a one-under 71 to finish as the only other golfer in the red. Carson Sorci had a 79, followed by Bennett Michaud (82), Ryan Suegener (83) and Dom Eddy (85) for a 400 team score.
Ty Weaver shot a one-over 73 to lead Liberty, with Jacon Borda finishing with a 77. Centennial’s Aiden Frando (78) and Gus Page from Frontier (79) were the only others to break 80.
Baseball
The SWYL figures to be competitive throughout, and there are certainly no givens, but if Liberty and Stockdale can post wins on Thursday, the Patriots and Mustangs would meet in a showdown of 3-0 teams next week.
The Patriots (8-3-1, 2-0) have only lost one game since losing a pair to Clovis-Buchanan (7-2) to open the season. The Bears are currently the top-ranked team in the Section and 13th in the state, according to Maxpreps.
Liberty, which hosts Frontier (5-6, 1-1) on Thursday, is seventh in the section and is coming off a 19-6 victory over Centennial on Tuesday.
Cooper Gerecke led the way with a grand slam and Owen May was 4 for 4 with three RBIs. The Patriots had eight players with at least two hits apiece. Brady Reynolds, Brock Thompson and Cutter Coffey each homered, their third of the season.
Stockdale (10-0, 2-0), ranked second in the section, had a similar offensive explosion on Tuesday, a 22-6 victory over Bakersfield High.
If the Mustangs can get by Centennial (7-6, 0-2), and No. 1 starter Jordon Mora, they would continue much-needed momentum in what coach Brad Showers considers “a dogfight” the rest of the way.
In other Stockdale baseball news, former Mustang and UCLA right-hander Sean Mullen made his spring debut pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays.
The 2018 Stockdale graduate pitched a scoreless inning of relief to close out a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.
Mullen was a three-time BVarsity All-Area player of the year selection for the Mustangs. He was 9-1 with a 3.39 ERA at UCLA last season and was selected in the 11th round by Tampa Bay in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Basketball
Former Tehachapi standout Teagan Thurman has entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Northwest Nazarene, an NCAA Division II college in Nampa, Idaho.
Thurman, a 6-foot-1 freshman, still has three years of eligibility remaining. She led the Nighthawks in scoring (12.4 ppg) and rebound (7.0 rpg) this past season.
Former Bakersfield High and Cal standout Tyrone Wallace has earned a second 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.
In five games since being signed with the team for a first 10-day contract on March 11, Wallace is averaging 3.4 points in 14.4 minutes per game.