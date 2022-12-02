Stockdale boys basketball rides hot start to 58-33 win over Clovis

Stockdale began its Friday night game against Clovis much as it has begun its season overall.
The Mustangs used stifling defense and tireless rebounding to control possession, holding the Cougars scoreless for four-and-a-half minutes before building a quick 16-3 lead. Clovis never cut deep into its deficit as Stockdale stayed consistent for the remainder of the game, taking home a 58-33 win.
The victory continued an impressive season-opening winning streak, moving the Mustangs to 5-0 on the year with an average margin of victory of nearly 36 points.
Clovis, meanwhile, fell to 2-2, returning to the court just two days after being outscored 22-8 in the fourth quarter of a 1-point loss to Hanford-Sierra Pacific. This time, the Cougars never found their footing.
Senior captain Joaquin Rios led the way with 19 points for Stockdale, and Jhace Boston and Karsten Adeleye added 13 apiece, with Boston connecting on back-to-back shots from deep late in the second quarter to half Clovis' most promising run of the game.
The Cougars' 6-foot-8 forward Jackson Scarborough, considered one of the Central Section's top freshmen, occasionally challenged a Stockdale starting lineup with no players taller than 6-foot-3, but a successful press and vicious perimeter defense prevented the ball from even getting into Scarborough's hands on most possessions. Still, he led the team with 8 points.
Scarborough beat the first-quarter buzzer with a layup to make it 16-5 at the break, but Stockdale embarked on an 11-2 run. Rios struck with a pair of midrange jumpers — he was particularly fond of the pull-up all night — and Adeleye added two baskets before a technical foul on the Cougar bench helped the Mustangs boost the margin further.
Clovis cut its deficit to 27-13 before Boston's consecutive 3-pointers and a transition layup from sixth man Myles Elam gave Stockdale its biggest lead at 35-13 entering halftime.
The Cougars opened the second half on a similar note with consecutive turnovers, but a long series of Mustang fouls prevented Stockdale from controlling the flow of the game as it had in the first half. This time it was the Mustangs who needed more than five minutes before their first field goal, a Rios layup.
The end of the third quarter brought one of Stockdale's most impressive plays of the night, an awkward jumper by Adeleye from nearly behind the basket as time expired. Just a few minutes later Clovis got a highlight-reel sequence of its own in which Treyvonn Sanderson converted an alley-oop layup through a foul, though he missed the ensuing free throw. He added a nice-looking runner in transition shortly afterward, but Stockdale kept up its pace through Rios and Elam and closed out the game with a 25-point win.
The Mustangs got off to a similarly hot start in non-league play last year, taking 10 of their first 11; the challenge this season will be to transfer that momentum into a formidable South Yosemite River League, in its first year of existence.
For now, though, Stockdale's nonconference schedule continues Wednesday against Taft at the Lloyd Williams Shootout hosted by North. The Wildcats just began their schedule Tuesday with a loss to the Stars.
