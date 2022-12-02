 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stockdale boys basketball rides hot start to 58-33 win over Clovis

Stockdale began its Friday night game against Clovis much as it has begun its season overall.

The Mustangs used stifling defense and tireless rebounding to control possession, holding the Cougars scoreless for four-and-a-half minutes before building a quick 16-3 lead. Clovis never cut deep into its deficit as Stockdale stayed consistent for the remainder of the game, taking home a 58-33 win.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases