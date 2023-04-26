Stockdale baseball shuts down Frontier, builds SYRL lead

The word "unhittable" gets thrown around a lot in modern baseball writing, but how else could you describe Stockdale senior pitcher Ryan Featherston's performance Wednesday?
So Featherston was not quite infallible — he gave up one hard-hit single down the right-field line to Logan Judd to lead off the second inning. But before and after that aberration, he vexed the Titans' lineup at every turn. Featherston recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts, including three straight to end the game in the seventh inning, and the Mustangs' offense did enough to earn a 5-0 victory at Frontier.
"He's the best pitcher in the valley," Stockdale coach Brad Showers said. "I'll put him up against anybody."
Showers cited a defining stat: Featherston's last two starts, against Liberty and Frontier, have yielded two complete-game one-hitters.
"The kid's dominant," Showers said. "I'm going to miss him. I've had him four years, but he's a great player."
Stockdale bounced back from its 9-5 loss to the Patriots on Friday and moved to 14-7 (6-2 South Yosemite River League). The Mustangs are now ideally positioned to take the league crown with seven games left in the season.
Featherston, a senior and Oregon signee, credited preparation for the team's recent success.
"We let that translate onto the field, we do our best to compete, and let the outcome be the outcome," he said. "Win or lose, we're going to give it our all."
He also dedicated the win, and the season, to the longtime teacher and coach Larry Hallum, who died Saturday.
"We're all playing for something now," Featherston said.
The Mustangs pulled away with a three-run sixth-inning against Frontier reliever Robbie Mills, featuring doubles to left field by Hayden Elchlepp and Matt Torres, an intentional walk of Ruben Rodriguez and an Owen Bolich two-RBI single.
Stockdale had struggled to combat Titan starter Luke Rodriguez, himself a Pac-12 signee headed to UCLA. He gave up a pair of runs in the first inning when Brayden Gutierrez smacked a two-run double over the glove of center fielder Kaden Wright, scoring Ruben Rodriguez and Featherston. But for the next three innings, he mowed down the Mustangs while allowing just one hit, then escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth by striking out Anthony Nunez looking.
"That guy's a good pitcher, and he threw well," Showers said. "We had to battle, and he found his slider, and he really baffled us with his slider, but we were very tough at the plate today."
Stockdale totaled eight hits and seven walks by the time the day was done.
Frontier (14-8, 3-3) let its best chance to score slip away in the second inning. Wright walked after Judd's 0-2 single, and Diego Rios got a hard-hit groundout to second to advance both runners, but Featherston struck out Mills and got Brady Durkan to ground out to third base to end the inning.
While Featherston issued five walks in total, the Titans never again had multiple runners on base.
The two teams will face off again at Stockdale on Friday, as the Mustangs look to extend their advantage in league play even further over Centennial, Frontier and Liberty.
"We can't take them lightly on Friday," Featherston said. "Come out with a lot of energy, aggression, score first and set the tempo. And that'll be the big key."
