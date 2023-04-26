 Skip to main content
Stockdale baseball shuts down Frontier, builds SYRL lead

The word "unhittable" gets thrown around a lot in modern baseball writing, but how else could you describe Stockdale senior pitcher Ryan Featherston's performance Wednesday?

So Featherston was not quite infallible — he gave up one hard-hit single down the right-field line to Logan Judd to lead off the second inning. But before and after that aberration, he vexed the Titans' lineup at every turn. Featherston recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts, including three straight to end the game in the seventh inning, and the Mustangs' offense did enough to earn a 5-0 victory at Frontier.

