Moments after seeing his chance at a second Bakersfield City Golf Championship come inches from slipping away, Blake Bourelle knew it was time to strike.
The Stockdale alum set himself up for a one-foot birdie putt, which he converted to top Centennial grad Tyler Burnes on the third playoff hole of the tournament's championship flight at the Sundale Country Club Sunday.
The duo each shot a 10-under par 134 for the two-day tournament, five shots clear of the rest of the field.
Bourelle entered the day one stroke ahead of Burnes, an advantage he held until the 18th hole, when Burnes laid a fairway shot just inches from the cup, tapping in for birdie to force the playoff.
After playing even for the first two holes, Bourelle put himself in position to capture the top prize on the par-four third hole, when he landed his second shot roughly a foot from the cup. After a mishit second shot by Burnes landed well short of the green, Bourelle tapped in to earn the $600 grand prize.
With Burnes holding a considerable power advantage over him, Bourelle relied on excellent ball placement in order to earn his second city title in three years.
"I knew Tyler was going to out-drive me on every hole, so I just knew as long as I hit the fairways, played my own game and trusted that my practice was going to pay off, I'd be good," he said.
Burnes, who earned his fifth top-five finish at the City Championship, almost secured the top spot for himself with a near miraculous putt on the second playoff hole. Roughly 40 feet away and putting for eagle, eagle, the shot appeared to be perfectly online, only to spin out after going halfway down.
"(That was) just disappointment," Burnes said of the narrow miss. "I hit the putt, it was 40 feet uphill and I knew I had to hit it firm and give it a chance. I hit it right on the line and it looked in the whole way and it just caught that little lip and spun out on me.”
It was a day of near-misses for Burnes, who also three-putted on 15, settling for par on a hole he initially had a shot to eagle.
Bourelle, a recent graduate of Sonoma State, said there would always be a sentimental value to winning the City Championship, as it gives him a chance to continue friendly rivalries that have been going since before he was in high school.
“This one feels like one of the best tournaments you can win," he said. "You’ve been playing against so many of these guys for so many years. You know almost every single person in the tournament so it feels good to win this one above all others.”
Liberty graduate Beau Van Sickel finished third with a 139. Van Sickel came out on fire Sunday, shooting birdies on the first five holes, before a double bogey on 17 took him out of contention.
Fourth place went to Liberty and Cal State Bakersfield alum Travis Millwee (142). Jeff Acebedo (143) took fifth in a tie-breaker over Tony Denesah, after out-shooting him on Sunday's back-nine.
DJ Fernando rounded out the money list, placing seventh with a 145.
Scott Anderson, won what was said to be either his fourth or fifth senior title with a two-day score of 142. Anderson also won the championship flight in 2003.
BLOXOM CAPTURES PRESIDENT'S FLIGHT
Cody Bloxom wouldn't be denied this year.
After finishing in the runner-up spot in the president's flight in 2019, Bloxom rode a second day rally to take the top prize this year, finishing with a final score of 136.
Entering the day two strokes off the lead, Bloxom's second round 66 was the flight's top score Sunday, and carried him to a comfortable seven-stroke win and the $350 grand prize.
Tyler Boren took second with a final score of 143, earning a tiebreaker over Sean Kim.
Vyn Goodmon took a fourth-place tiebreaker over day-one leader Jordan Wright. Both shot a 145 for the tournament.
Don Lucas, who had the fourth-best overall score of 144, was the senior net champion.
