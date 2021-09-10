Stewart out as football coach at Bakersfield High

Michael Stewart's tenure as football coach at Bakersfield High is over less than three seasons after returning to his alma mater, according to school administration.
The former NFL, Fresno State and BHS standout was hired after Paul Golla resigned and took over the football program at Garces prior to the 2019 season. Stewart was 8-11 overall, but 0-3 this season against one of the more difficult preseason schedules in recent memory.
Drillers offensive coordinator Rashaan Shehee was named the team's interim coach. Shehee, who spent parts of two seasons as a running back with the Kansas City Chiefs, also serves as the school's varsity girls basketball coach.
Although the Kern High School District is not involved in the hiring or firing of coaches, director of school support services Stan Greene did make a statement.
"We're grateful for the time Coach Stewart has given our students and we wish him the best in his future endeavors," Greene said.
BHS was coming off a 59-20 loss to Fresno-Central in its home opener last week, Bakersfield's third loss to a top-25 opponent in as many weeks.
The Drillers were originally scheduled to play Ridgeview on Friday night, but health and safety protocols following a positive COVID-19 test by a Bakersfield player forced its cancellation.
The team has a bye next week before being slated to host Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon, ranked ninth in the state by CalHiSports, on Sept. 24.