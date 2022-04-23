Steady West LA slips past BC baseball to spoil alumni's return

Many of the players who helped Bakersfield College baseball coach Tim Painton accumulate his first 623 wins were on hand Saturday afternoon to see if he could make it 624, with just four games remaining in his coaching career.
But despite the enthusiasm of one of the largest and liveliest crowds Gerry Collis Field has seen all season, BC simply didn't have enough in the tank to beat West LA.
Pitcher Alexander Galvan got the win in his first complete game of the year and George Eaves brought home Kai Hershberg in the sixth to give the Wildcats a lead they did not relinquish.
The third baseman Eaves went 4-for-4 with a double to account for half of West LA's hits on the day, as the Wildcats scored one run in four separate innings and held on for the 4-3 win.
Alek Martinez and Jacob Baker had key extra-base hits to even the score at 3-3 in the fourth, but Galvan shut out the Renegades the rest of the way.
With West LA taking the series 2-1, BC fell to 11-26 entering its last series of the year.
The Wildcats never trailed and successfully spoiled the afternoon's celebration of Painton. The 27-year BC coach was fêted prior to his penultimate home game and gifted a framed jersey, a binder of letters from past Renegades and a travel fund for his retirement.
Speaking to a crowd of alumni, the spotlight-averse coach called the display "awesome."
"Players are why I do this," he said before the game. "And to have this many former players back, (and) current players, means the world to me."
The good vibes carried through the first half-inning, after Jarrett Brannen sent the first three Wildcats down in order. But BC couldn't score despite getting its first two hitters on base, and then West LA came back with a leadoff double by Hershberger and singles by Eaves and Johnson to make it 1-0.
Another Hershberger double was responsible for the Wildcats' second run, in the third inning. It came with two outs after Noah Matsumoto had legged out an infield single on a ball hit to second base.
BC's Guillermo Monje reached base for a second time, this time on a single to center, and made it to second on a wild pitch, but Galvan was able to strike out Xabi Iparraguirre looking to end the inning.
The next wild pitch went West LA's way, allowing Eaves to reach third after another leadoff double. That made for an easy sacrifice fly for Tristan Gallegos to extend to the margin to 3-0.
BC finally reclaimed some momentum its next time up. The Renegades seemed poised to strand another baserunner when they followed up a Luke Froehlich infield single with two quick outs. But Grant Holleman knocked one to left, then Martinez doubled to the wall in right to make it 3-2. He was just short of a tying home run, but Baker had no problem bringing him home, tripling to right-center field to even the score.
Galvan's next play was more critical than any single at-bat. He successfully knocked down a Monje line drive up the middle that might have scored Baker, and then he made the throw to the first baseman Gallegos to end the inning and preserve the tie.
That tie became a Wildcat lead in Brannen's final inning on the mound. Hershberger walked and stole second, and Eaves scored him easily on a single to right.
Brannen did get Gallegos and Johnson out quickly to prevent further damage. And his replacement Daniel Felix pitched three shutout innings, allowing just two hits.
However, the Renegades left four runners on base over the following four innings (for a total of 10 in the game). Most notably, Monje and Iparraguirre singled in the seventh, but Froehlich lined out for the final out of the inning. Jose Ruiz singled on a 2-2 count with two outs in the ninth, but this time Iparraguirre could only manage a high fly ball, easily tracked down by Johnson in right field.
BC will travel to Canyons on Tuesday to open its season-ending three-game series.