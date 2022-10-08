 Skip to main content
Statler's 318 yards, 4 TD passes leads Frontier past Garces, 29-28

Frontier's Mason Tapia catches a touchdown pass against Garces at Friday night's game.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A tale of two halves, it was fitting that Friday night’s game between Garces and Frontier came down to the wire.

Leading by a point late in the fourth quarter, the Titans stopped the Rams on a two-point conversion attempt with 3:52 to play, and then moved the ball down field to run out the clock, holding on for a dramatic 29-28 victory in South Yosemite River League play.

