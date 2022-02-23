State wrestling championships set to start Thursday at Mechanics Bank Arena

The dress rehearsal is complete and all the final fittings are done. The spectacle that is the CIF State Wrestling championships has finally arrived, and Bakersfield is waiting with open arms.
Two years in the making, thanks to the cancellation of California high school wrestling in 2021, the three-day championships is set to open with the first matches starting at 9 a.m. Thursday at Mechanics Bank Arena.
More than 1,000 of California’s top boys and girls wrestlers will be in action, including 54 from area high schools.
Among those local standouts competing, 19 are seeded in the top 16, highlighted by Frontier sophomore Miguel Estrada, the top seed at 145 pounds. Bakersfield High junior Tye Monteiro, a returning medalist from 2020 as a freshman at Garces, is the No. 2 seed at 182.
Here’s a look at this year’s area representatives, how they did at the last two big tournaments and who they are scheduled to wrestle in their opening matches on Thursday:
Girls wrestling
101
Monee Cordero, Bakersfield, soph.: Unseeded at state championships. Fourth at Masters. Area II champion.
First-round match: vs. unseeded Maria Alvarez of Wilmington-Banning (L.A. City No. 2).
106
Yasenia Navejas, Ridgeview, jr.: Unseeded. Third at Masters. Third at Area II.
First-round: vs. No. 6 Xiomara Gallego from Poway (San Diego No. 2).
111
Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier: No. 6 seed. Masters runner-up. Area II champion.
First-round: vs. unseeded Samantha Rivera of Covina-Northview (Southern Section No. 8)
121
Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland, jr.: Unseeded. Fourth at Masters. Area II runner-up.
First-round: Unseeded Cassady Lopez of Napa-Vintage (North Coast No. 2)
126
Kaydence Boyd, Highland, jr.: No. 5 seed. Masters champion. Area II champion.
First round: Amadee Garcia of Yuba City (Sac-Joaquin No. 3)
Yasmine Scherer, North, sr.: Unseeded. Third at Masters. Area II runner-up.
First round: vs. No 3 Esperanza Dorantes of San Dimas (Southern Section No. 1)
137
Ce’Ariah Sands, Bakersfield, jr.: No. 5 seed. Masters champion. Area II runner-up.
First match: vs. unseeded Amy Gray of Santa Cruz-Harbor (Central Coast No. 4).
Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte, sr.: Unseeded. Third at Masters. Area II champion.
First round: vs. Juliana Sanchez of Carson (L.A. City No. 2)
143
Estella Rodriguez, Foothill, sr.: Unseeded. Masters runner-up. Area II champion.
First match: vs. No. 7 Mariz Soliman of Lake Elsinore-Temescal Canyon (Southern Section No. 4).
150
Autumn Joven, East, fr.: Unseeded. Fourth at Masters. Area II runner-up.
First round: vs. No. 5 Milkayla Lancaster of Modesto-Gregori (Sac-Joaquin No. 2).
170
Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview: No. 4 seed. Masters runner-up. Area II runner-up.
First round: vs. unseeded Valentian Ortega of Galt (Sac-Joaquin No. 7).
189
Myles Medrano, Foothill, sr.: No 5 seed. Masters champion. Fourth at Area II.
First round: vs. unseeded Gisselle Macias of Riverside-Hillcrest (Southern Section No. 6).
Gracie Lane, Centennial, sr.: No. 7 seed. Masters runner-up. Area II runner-up.
First round: vs. unseeded Grace Mercado of Fairfield-Armijo (Sac-Joaquin No. 4).
Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, jr.: No. 6 seed. Third at Masters. Area II champion.
First round: vs. unseeded Cynthia Benavidez of San Fernando (L.A. City No. 1).
Camila Caggianelli, Ridgeview, sr.: Unseeded. Fourth at Masters. Third at Area II.
First round: vs. No. 8 Gabby O’Connell of Wildomar-Elsinore (Southern Section No. 2)
235
Monique Bravo Lerena, Ridgeview, sr.: No. 8 seed. Masters runner-up. Area II champion.
First round: vs. unseeded Amber Guglielmi of Colfax (Sac-Joaquin No. 5).
Boys wrestling
106
Anthony Ayon, Golden Valley, jr: No. 14 seed at state championships. Fourth at Masters. Division II champion.
First round at state: vs. unseeded Caleb Tatad of Concord-De La Salle (North Coast No. 3).
Isaiah Lara, South, soph.: Unseeded. Seventh at Masters. Third in Division III.
First round: vs. No. 5 Edwin Sierra of Poway (San Diego No. 1).
Caleb McElroy, Bakersfield, fr.: Unseeded. Eighth at Masters. Sixth in Division I.
First round: vs. No. 4 Isaiah Quintero of Placentia-El Dorado (Southern Section No. 1).
113
Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, fr.: Unseeded. Eighth at Masters. Seventh in Division I.
First round: vs. No. 7 Jacob Jones of San Diego-Rancho Bernardo (San Diego No. 1).
120
Tristen Lorraine, Frontier, jr.: Unseeded. Sixth at Masters. Seventh in Division I.
First round: vs. No. 10 Logan Valledor of Vacaville (Sac-Joaquin No. 2).
Ernest Grant, South, soph.: Unseeded. Eighth at Masters. Division III champion.
First round: vs. No. 15 Bobby Cuevas of Concord-De La Salle (North Coast No. 1).
126
Derreck Alcantar, Frontier, sr.: Unseeded. Sixth at Masters and in Division I.
First round: vs. No. 4 Michael Torres of Oakdale (Sac-Joaquin No. 1).
Daniel Reza, South, fr.: Unseeded. Eighth at Masters. Third in Division III.
First round: vs. No. 14 Mario Sandoval of Covina-Northview (Southern Section No. 6).
Christian Herrera, Bakersfield, soph.: Unseeded. Ninth at Masters. Seventh in Division I.
First match: vs. No. 13 Anthony Pererya of Lake Elsinore-Lakeside (Southern Section No. 5).
Gavin Contreras, Chavez, soph.: Unseeded. 10th at Masters. Second in Division III.
First match: vs. No. 1 Brock Mantanona of Palm Desert (Southern Section No. 1).
132
Jaden Hernandez, Golden Valley, sr. (3-3): Unseeded. Eighth at Masters. Runner-up in Division II.
First match: vs. No. 4 Fernando Barreto of Walnut (Southern Section No. 1).
Cooper Riley, Frontier, jr.: Unseeded. Ninth at Masters. Sixth in Division I.
First match: vs. No. 5 Brock Bobzien of Poway (San Diego No. 1).
Sonny Lora, South, soph.: Unseeded. 10th at Masters. Division III champion.
First match: vs. winner of Jaden Hernandez of Golden Valley and No. 4 Fernando Barreto of Walnut (Southern Section No. 1).
138
Beau Priest, Bakersfield, soph.: No. 8 seed. Third at Masters and in Division I.
First match: vs. unseeded Bryant Avila of Rialto-Carter (Southern Section No. 7).
Elijah Guzman, Chavez, jr.: Unseeded. Ninth at Masters. Runner-up in Division III.
First match: vs. winner of Josie Farias of Kerman (Central Section No. 7) and No. 3 Eric Almarinez of Vacaville (Sac-Joaquin No. 1).
145
Miguel Estrada, Frontier, soph.: No. 1 seed. Masters champion. Division I champion.
First match: vs. unseeded Nick Rodriguez of San Diego-Cathedral Catholic (San Diego No. 3).
Austin Simmons, Bakersfield, soph.: Unseeded. Seventh at Masters and in Division I.
First match: vs. winner of Shadin Carr of Oak Ridge (Sac-Joaquin No. 3) and No. 4 Koa Ruiz of Santa Ana-Calvary Chapel (Southern Section No. 2).
152
Jake Honey, Bakersfield, soph.: No. 10 seed. Third at Masters and in Division I.
First match: vs. unseeded Noah Pettit of Durham (Northern Section No. 2).
Brycen Tablit, Frontier, soph.: No. 13 seed. Fourth at Masters and in Division I.
First match: vs. Ryan Clink of Chico (Northern Section No. 1).
Adrian Juarez, Highland, jr.: Unseeded. Sixth at Masters. Division IV champion.
First match: vs. No. 11 Micah Porter of Gilroy (Central Coast No. 1).
160
Richard Garcia, South, sr.: No. 16 seed. Third at Masters. Division III champion.
First match: vs. Angel Sanchez of San Francisco-Galileo (San Francisco No. 1).
Mckay East, Bakersfield, sr.: Unseeded. Fourth at Masters. Fourth in Division I.
First match: vs. No. 10 Ryan Badgett of San Diego-Rancho Bernardo (San Diego No. 2).
Luke Combs, Frontier, sr.: No. 9 seed. Sixth at Masters. Runner-up in Division I.
First match: vs. Elijah Thorp of San Pedro (L.A. City No. 1).
Kevin Muana, Centennial, sr.: Unseeded. Seventh at Masters. Runner-up in Division III.
First match: vs. winner of Vance Frabasilio of San Clemente (Southern Section No. 7) and No. 5 Timothy Cowan of Livermore (North Coast No. 1).
170
DJ Weimer, Bakersfield, jr.: No. 16 seed. Runner-up at Masters and in Division I.
First match: vs. Rafael Guerra of Downey (Southern Section No. 8).
Brian Velasquez Arredondo, Frontier, jr.: Unseeded. Fourth at Masters. Fifth in Division I.
First match: vs. No. 6 Erik McCown of Palm Desert (Southern Section No. 1).
Drew McBride, North, sr.: Unseeded. Eighth at Masters. Division III champion.
First match: vs. No. 10 Tyler Hanna of South Torrance (Southern Section No. 4).
182
Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, jr.: No. 2 seed. Masters champion. Division I runner-up.
First match: vs. Ethan Hoffman of Pleasanton-Foothill (North Coast No. 3).
Drake Thomas, Highland, sr.: Unseeded. Sixth at Masters. Division IV champion.
First match: vs. No. 4 Isaiah Morales of Cathedral City (Southern Section No. 2).
195
Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, soph.: No. 5 seed. Masters champion. Division I runner-up.
First match: vs. Larry Clark of Pine Valley-Mountain Empire (San Diego No. 4).
Armando Medrano, South, sr.: Unseeded. Seventh at Masters. Fifth in Division III.
First match: vs. No. 12 Giovanni Martinez of Corona-Centennial (Southern Section No. 8).
Simon Sanchez, Centennial, sr.: Unseeded. 10th at Masters. Runner-up in Division III.
First match: vs. No. 13 Robert Platt of Brawley (San Diego No. 2).
220
Jonathan Patino, East, sr.: Unseeded. Sixth at Masters. Runner-up in Division V.
First match: vs. No. 13 Achilles Clarke of Turlock-Pitman (Sac-Joaquin No. 2).
Luke Meyer, Bakersfield, sr.: No. 16 seed. Seventh at Masters. Fourth in Division I.
First match: vs. Jacob Rios of Woodland Hills-El Camino Real (L.A. City No. 1).
Justin Vecere, Centennial, sr.: Unseeded. Eighth at Masters. Division III champion.
First match vs. No. 11 Adam Farha of Poway (San Diego No. 1).
Angel Cervantes, Highland, soph.: Unseeded. 10th at Masters. Division IV champion.
First match: vs. winner of Rayhan Jaleel of Vallejo (North Coast No. 1) and No. 14 Cristian Brito of Westminster (Southern Section No. 4).
285
Andres Rodriguez, Chavez, jr.: Unseeded. Eighth at Masters. Division III champion.
First match: vs. winner of Christian Venegas of San Diego-Montgomery (San Diego No. 2) and No. 7 Andrew Prado of Lakewood-Mayfair (Central Section No. 3).
Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, fr.: Unseeded. Ninth at Masters. Seventh in Division I.
First match: vs. No. 3 TJ Takafua of Sunnyvale-Fremont (Central Coast No. 1).