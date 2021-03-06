Stapp: Plenty of solid gridiron matchups in coming weeks

Looking ahead to scheduled high school football matchups has always been a big part of what I do as a sports writer.
Previewing the next big game, and why the opposing teams have circled a specific date on their respective calendars for their league rival. Or perhaps the storyline shifts to the emotions of playing against a former coach or childhood friend.
In the past year, this process has taken on almost a life of its own, as games were postponed, and in some cases, outright canceled. It started early in the summer when the Aug. 21 season openers were pushed back to the first week of the new year, and it continued into 2021 until the most recent developments spotlight what now looks like a March 26 season debut for most teams.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, writing about prospective games has been based on shear speculation in most cases. In fact, nearly seven months ago, I wrote a similar column on Aug. 13, laying out some of the top games for Jan. 7 and the following weeks. So if what follows sounds a bit familiar, it probably is.
Some of the matchups have changed, but here’s hoping the cancellations and postponements have run its course. With that in mind, here are some of the best matchups for what figures to be a five or six-game season at best:
Thursday, March 25
Visalia-Central Valley Christian at Bakersfield Christian: The Eagles play their first football game since defeating Rancho Cotate 42-21 in Rohnert Park on Dec. 15, 2019, to capture the CIF State Division 3-A championship, the schools first state title. Although just playing a game is a bit of a novelty, the matchup checks plenty of boxes — parochial school rival in what is known as the Milk Bowl — and a powerful Division 3 opponent that the Eagles defeated 28-14 in the section championship game that season. A great way to return to live action.
Friday, March 26
North at Highland: Although there won’t be an official Southeast Yosemite League title on the line, the Stars vs. the Scots is always an entertaining matchup. North coach Richie Bolin, who led his team to four straight victories after taking over midseason, will open his first official season — albeit in unconventional fashion having had to wait more than seven months. Highland ran the table en route to the SEYL title last year and figures to rely heavily on talented senior quarterback AJ Cleveland.
Ridgeview at Liberty: Two of Kern County’s perennial powers, with the defending South Yosemite League champion Wolf Pack playing at the Patriots, who have won three straight Southwest Yosemite League titles. Plenty of talent on both sides, with Liberty senior quarterback Haden Mann one of the top returners.
Others games: Shafter at Arvin; Kern Valley at Mira Monte; Foothill at Golden Valley; East at West; South at Independence; Stockdale at Frontier; Bakersfield at Centennial.
Saturday, March 27
La Canada-St. Francis at Garces: The Rams open their season with what figures to be a tough Southern Section opponent, the start of arguably the toughest schedule among area schools. The Golden Knights, who play in the competitive Angelus League, finished 8-3 last season. Garces returns a solid nucleus of players, including Stanford-bound lineman Zach Buckey, Wyoming-signee JJ Uphold, Jalen Smith and Dom D’Amato, along with transfers Ian Jernagin (BHS), Zion Hill (Ridgeview) and Travis Plugge (Frontier). Did I leave anyone out? Probably, and I'm sorry if I did, but suffice to say, the Rams have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.
Thursday, April 1
Arvin at Foothill: The Trojans finally get to christen their home field on a rare Thursday nighter following a major renovation that started following the 2018 season. It will be Foothill’s first home game at Permenter Field since a 28-17 loss to East on Oct. 19, 2018. There were no games scheduled on Friday this week because of Good Friday.
Other games: Kern Valley at Shafter; Mira Monte at Golden Valley; South at East; Independence at North; West at Highland; Centennial at Liberty; Bakersfield at Stockdale; Frontier at Ridgeview.
Saturday, April 3
Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon at Garces: The Rams’ tough road continues when they host the Trail Blazers, who lost to Fresno-Central 34-19 in the CIF State Division I-AA championship game in 2019. Sierra Canyon is led by four talented NCAA Division I recruits, cornerback JJ Harvey (Virginia Tech), linebacker Drue Watts (Nevada), Terrell Long (Columbia) and kicker Josh Bryan (Notre Dame). The team’s senior quarterback Chayden Peery opted to skip his senior year so he could enroll early at Georgia Tech.
Friday, April 9
East at North/South at West: Bakersfield’s four directional schools will be in action with the SEYL rival Blades visiting the Stars, and the Vikings hosting the Rebels. All four teams were competitive last season, and anytime they square off, lack of intensity won’t be an issue.
Ridgeview at Bakersfield: The Wolf Pack continues its role as a ceremonial member of the SWYL this year with a tough road matchup against the Drillers at Griffith Field. Ridgeview has dominated play in the SYL, winning eight of the last 10 titles, including last season. But BHS has defeated the Pack each of the last four seasons, and is led by senior quarterback Ricky Easterwood. Ridgeview hasn’t defeated the Drillers since a 27-10 victory in 2015.
Other games: Shafter at Foothill; Golden Valley at Kern Valley; Mira Monte at Arvin; Highland at Independence; Liberty at Frontier; Stockdale at Centennial; Garces at Lancaster-Paraclete.
Friday, April 16
Bakersfield Christian at Garces: The defending state-champion Eagles travel across town to Tobias Field to face a retooled Rams squad that lost in the teams’ opening game last season 22-0. The Eagles lost several players to graduation, including Ben Yurosek — the BVarsity All-Area football and basketball player of the year last year, but there always seems to be more motivation when these teams meet.
Other games: Shafter at Mira Monte; Kern Valley at Foothill; Golden Valley at Arvin; South at Highland; Independence at East; West at North; Liberty at Stockdale; Centennial at Ridgeview; Frontier at Bakersfield.
Friday, April 23
Liberty at Bakersfield: The Patriots, winners of three straight SWYL championships, travel to meet the perennial strong Drillers. The two teams have accounted for the last seven league titles, with Liberty winning the last three. BHS handed the Patriots their last league defeat, 44-17 in 2016.
Shafter at Golden Valley: The Generals, who rallied to capture the South Sequoia League title last season, make the final of their three straight trips for games in Bakersfield. With many of the SSL teams deciding not to field football teams, and Shafter limited to playing only Kern High School District teams, the Generals wound up being road warriors with just one home game. Shafter opened the season at Arvin, the only other SSL team playing this spring, and host Kern Valley in Week 2 for its only home game of the five-game season.
Foothill at Mira Monte: The annual matchup between two schools located on opposite sides of Highway 58, just three miles from each other has always been special because it matches up several players that have grown up in the same neighborhoods. Local bragging rights are definitely on the line in this one.
Other games: Arvin at Kern Valley; Highland at East; South at North; Independence at West; Frontier at Centennial; Ridgeview at Stockdale.
Well, there you have it. There's undoubtedly several factors that will influence which of the games warrants the most interest in the community, but on paper, these games figured to be a pretty good start. But then again, just the thought of having high school football games in general is pretty cool, no matter which schools are playing. Take your pick and enjoy the action.