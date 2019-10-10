Patience has never really been a strong suit of mine.
So in the middle of summer when I circled Oct. 11 on my planner — the date that Bakersfield was scheduled to play at Garces in Week 8 of the high school football season — I could hardly wait.
That was understandable considering there was arguably no better story than the Drillers and first-year coach Michael Stewart — a former BHS and NFL star — guiding his team against former coach Paul Golla, who left earlier this year to take the same position at Garces after 14 highly-successful years.
But while the storyline is still filled with intrigue and strong emotions, the importance of the game has taken on new significance with both teams sitting at 2-4, and more importantly 0-1 in Southwest Yosemite League play.
A victory would right the ship a bit and keep Garces and Bakersfield in the conversation as a possible league champion, or at the very least a co-champion.
A loss makes things a lot more complicated.
Garces has a game next week at Centennial, followed by home matchups with league favorite Liberty and Stockdale, which defeated the Drillers last week, 33-20.
Bakersfield plays at Frontier, which defeated the Rams last week 40-35, then hosts Centennial before closing the regular season on the road at Liberty.
Even if Garces or BHS were to lose on Friday night, they could win out and still take a share of the SWYL crown at 3-2. It certainly wouldn’t be easy, but there are realistic scenarios where it could happen. But one slip up could derail those hopes, and perhaps even cost each team a playoff spot.
So how did these teams get to this position? It’s a combination of injuries and a difficult schedule.
For the Rams, the well-chronicled absence of quarterback Joseph Campbell — a three-year starter — was too much for the team to overcome. The senior was diagnosed with valley fever during the summer and missed the first two games of the season. Garces started the year 0-3 and didn’t score its first points until midway through the third quarter of a 28-21 loss at Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial in Week 4.
The Rams posted their first win under Golla the following week at Tehachapi and then cruised past Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, outscoring the two opponents 98-0 combined.
But the loss of their two offensive tackles and starting nose guard slowed Garces' momentum against a talented, high-scoring Titans squad last week.
In the case of the Drillers? Blame the schedule maker, although playing several difficult preseason games has been a staple for BHS for as long as anyone can remember. It’s all about getting the team battle-tested before the grind of league play.
Mission accomplished, or so it appeared.
Prior to last week’s stinging loss to the Mustangs, Bakersfield was competitive in losses to some of the state’s elite programs. The Drillers lost their season opener 29-14 to Calabasas (5-2), ranked 16th according to CalHisports. Then sandwiched between victories over Tehachapi and Ridgeview, lost 28-20 to Paramount (5-1), ranked 8th in the state among medium and small schools. Three weeks ago, BHS lost 31-10 to 30th-ranked Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon (6-1).
So now, mixed in with the obvious emotion of competing against former players and coaches, these teams still have plenty to play for.
And I for one, can’t wait.
