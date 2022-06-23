Standout matchups from CSUB's released schedules

Just over 100 days after their seasons ended in Henderson, Nev., against Long Beach State, the Cal State Bakersfield basketball teams released their Big West Conference slates Wednesday. The school's volleyball team, fresh off a National Invitational Volleyball Championship, had released its own full schedule a day earlier.
And while rosters and team dynamics are just beginning to take shape — CSUB is still in the youth-camp phase of its summer schedule — it's never too early to start preparing for next season. Here's one matchup worth keeping an eye on from each of those three teams, with some light season-previewing along the way.
CSUB volleyball at Arizona State (Aug. 26)
Perhaps it’s a bit too obvious to label the season opener as a highlight match, but this one holds some special intrigue. For one thing, the game against a Pac-12 foe kicks off a nine-game road trip featuring four matches against qualifiers for last year’s NCAA Tournament, including three in a row in Vermillion, S.D., in early September. In addition, ASU’s roster next year will include grad transfer Brooke Boiseau, who had been a fixture for CSUB at middle blocker since her redshirt freshman year in 2018-19.
ASU had a sub-.500 season last year (14-17, 7-13 Pac-12). but returns nearly all of its talent, highlighted by outside hitters Iman Isanovic and Marta Levinska. Isanovic was one of the Pac-12’s most fearsome attackers last season, averaging 3.89 kills per set. Boiseau joins a solid group of middle blockers led by Claire Jeter, who started her career at Texas A&M but picked up 115 blocks for the Sun Devils last year.
The Roadrunners have plenty of power on their side, with Hayley McCluskey (2.87 kills per set and a Big West Honorable Mention last year, but also 152 attack errors) and Hana Makonova (2.26 kills per set, 1.03 blocks per set) returning. But who will set them up, with all-conference setter Seleisa Elisaia gone to Penn State? Elisaia thrived in CSUB’s 5-1 system as a prolific lone setter with a unique ability to surprise the defense with an occasional attack of her own. CSUB coach Giovana Melo has brought in transfers Laura De Pra (Louisiana Tech) and Ella Erteltova (Florida International) to pick up the slack at that position.
CSUB men’s basketball vs. UC San Diego (Jan. 14)
New to the Big West this year: games against UC San Diego, which is still in its transfer process to Division I, count toward conference record. That will make this Tritons matchup mean just a bit more for the Roadrunners in their third week of conference play. And the memory of Bryce Pope’s game-winning jumper over Kaleb Higgins in the Icardo Center on March 3 will not be too distant, with both players slated to return as top scoring options for their team in 2022-23.
The Tritons’ leader in points, rebounds and steals, forward Toni Rocak, has left for San Francisco, but UCSD still has Francis Nwaokorie (who averaged 12 points and six rebounds) and has added a familiar face in UC Irvine transfer Emmanuel Tshimanga, a 7-footer from Montreal still waiting for his breakout season.
This will be a test in the paint for a CSUB team that had Justin Edler-Davis, Justin McCall and Shawn Stith graduate. Cameron Smith came on strong at the end of the year, matching a career-high 14 points against Long Beach State, and returnee Travis Henson has a versatile offensive skill set but vanished for games at a time. And while CSUB has not posted its final roster for the upcoming season, it looks like plenty of front-court playing time could go to the Lithuanian duo of Creighton transfer Modestas Kancleris — who has played 33 career minutes — and freshman Ugnius Jarusevicius.
CSUB coach Rod Barnes tinkered with his rotation all last season. Ideally, the Roadrunners would have one firmly in place by this key January matchup.
CSUB women’s basketball vs. Hawaii (Jan. 28)
Playing Hawaii will be the ultimate measuring stick for the Roadrunners this year, after they tried and failed to knock off the Big West champion Rainbow Wahine four separate times last season. "That's a bit much,” Hawaii coach Laura Beeman said, after CSUB came one Vanessa Austin hook shot short of a stunning tournament upset in Henderson. Instead, the Rainbow Wahine knocked out the Roadrunners for the second straight year.
The three veteran leaders who handled the ball for CSUB in the dying seconds — Austin, Andie Easley and Jayden Eggleston — are gone, as are Jasmin Dixon, Lexus Green and Miracle Saxon. That’s six of the top seven players by minutes, although the Roadrunners purportedly return three “starters” because coach Greg McCall frequently opened with a special lineup including Sage Bridges-Bey, Simone Johnson and Hennie van Schaik.
By this point two months into the season, the returning Roadrunners, highlighted by sophomore point guard Tatyanna Clayburne, will need to have built a rhythm with four transfers and two freshmen. Most of the team’s additions, including standout defensive guard Taylor Caldwell, a Bakersfield native, are in the backcourt, meaning that van Schaik and 6-foot-6 transfer Shayley Harris will have to up their physicality in the paint to make up for the loss of Austin.
CSUB will need all the help it can get, as Hawaii loses Big West Player of the Year Amy Atwell but gains last year’s Freshman of the Year Lily Wahinekapu, a talented scoring guard from Cal State Fullerton, while returning the threatening Daejah Phillips, who had the go-ahead shot late against the Roadrunners in March.