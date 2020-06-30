Kids ages 5-18 in the Arvin-Bear Mountain area are eligible to register for a four-week virtual session hosted by the San Francisco Giants' Junior Giants at Home program.
The free program will run four four weeks, beginning July 6 and ending July 27, with each live session split into two age-specific groups. Highlights include a virtual training session led by San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler and his staff.
It will also feature 25-35 minute team-style sessions that will focus on exercise and nutrition, team drills and character development. Times for each session will be dependent on player age and the location of a team's league.
For more information or to sign up, visit jrgiantsathome.org.
