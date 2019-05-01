By the looks of early results, the Sports Mod division at Bakersfield Speedway is shaping up to be one of the most competitive classes this season on the third-mile oval.
Three different drivers have posted victories though the first three races but a pair of fifth-place finishes by Antioch’s Guy Ahlwardt have him atop the points standings heading the fourth race of the season on Saturday night.
Jason Nation, Michael Johnson and Garrett Jernagan each have victories but only Johnson has another top five finish. Just seven points separate the top seven drivers.
Pro Stocks, Mod Lites, Hard Tops and Mini Dwarfs also will be in action.
Zack Forster is 3-for-3 in Mod Lites action while Justin Crockett has won both previous Pro Stock features.
Racing starts at 7 p.m.
Street Tuner event at Famoso
The first of five Saturday Night Street Tuner events, meant for street-legal only cars and motorcycles, takes place on Saturday night at Auto Club Famoso Raceway.
Vehicles must be currently registered and proof of registration must be shown during tech inspection. Purpose built drag cars, such as bracket drag cars, dragsters and fully gutted import drag cars setup for drag racing only will not be allowed to race during this event.
All drivers must wear long pants, shirts and closed shoes with socks.
All cars must have standard safety equipment and drivers with cars quicker than 13.99 seconds in the quarter-mile must have approved helmets.
Gates open at 7 p.m. and the track is open for runs from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.
Dirt Track at KCRP
Winged 305 Sprint Cars headline four divisions of action on Friday night at The Dirt Track at KCRP. Also in action will be POWRi BCRA Midgets, Pro Stocks and Mini Stocks.
While it will be the first appearance of the season for the 305 sprints, it will be the second visit for the POWERi BCRA Midgets.
Maria Cofer and Austin Liggett are tied for the early lead in the Midget series. Cofer ran fourth in a March 15 race at The Dirt Track and Liggett was fifth.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30.
Recapping the weekend
Brandon Stalkner and Steve Barta of Bakersfield drove to victory on Sunday in the American Nostalgia Racing Association Season Opener at Auto Club Famoso Raceway.
Stalkner won the B/Gas class while Barta drove to victory in D/Gas. Stacy Roberts of Delano won in Hot Rod while Abbigail Rogers of Bakersfield was victorious in Junior Dragster 2 (ages 10-12). Jim Herbst of Tehachapi was runner-up in Open Wheel.
A series high 332 drivers competed in the event. The ANRA Spring Nationals takes place June 1-2.
Bakersfield’s Derek Thorn raced to a pair of Late Model victories on Saturday night at Kern County Raceway Park. Thorn held off Blaine Perkins of Bakersfield for victory in the first race with Dylan Garner third. Garner was second in the second race and Perkins third.
Jim Coffey remained perfect in Modifieds as he drove to his fourth straight victory. Ed Coffey was second and Anthony Barket third. Chris Dalton raced to victory in Super Stock action, followed by Gene Fife and Greg Puskarich. Braden Rogers won the Legends race.
Clint Reichenbach became the fourth different winner in as many IMCA Modified races last Saturday night at Bakersfield Speedway. Ethan Dotson was second and Logan Drake third. Dylan Wilson won the Hobby Stock race, followed by Nicholas Johnson and Stephen Johnson.
Brandon Ratcliff won the American Stock feature with Daryl Meale second and Miranda Scott third. Gene Glover raced to victory in Mini Stocks, followed by David Wolford and Clint Duncan.
Quick shifts
After suffering blown engines in his first two outings, Bakersfield’s Racin Vernon finally had his power plant stay alive and he drove to a victory on Saturday night at Madera Speedway. Vernon led the first 50 laps before a break, lost the lead on the restart, and got it back for good with 14 laps to go.
The Spears Southwest Tour heads to The Bullring at Las Vegas for the Retro Custom Metals $10,000-to-win race on Saturday night. Jeremy Doss is the points leader.
