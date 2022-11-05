 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sperl officially assumes CSUB softball coaching job

20220803-bc-mediaday (copy)

Dan Sperl, the new CSUB softball coach, spoke in his capacity as sports information director at Roadrunner Athletics Fall Media Day in August.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

If there’s anyone who could execute the through-the-looking-glass transition from sports information director to head softball coach, it would be Dan Sperl.

Throughout his time in college athletics he’s swung between both fields, often working in both at the same time, as during his past stints at Western Washington and Jacksonville universities as both a softball assistant and a SID.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget