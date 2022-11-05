Sperl officially assumes CSUB softball coaching job

If there’s anyone who could execute the through-the-looking-glass transition from sports information director to head softball coach, it would be Dan Sperl.
Throughout his time in college athletics he’s swung between both fields, often working in both at the same time, as during his past stints at Western Washington and Jacksonville universities as both a softball assistant and a SID.
Now, he’ll be asked to make the most substantial shift of his career so far. The Cal State Bakersfield athletic department announced Saturday morning that Sperl, who has served for nearly three years as its SID for baseball, men’s soccer, swimming and diving, and wrestling, will be the next leader of its softball program.
"I'm thrilled for this opportunity and ready to take on the challenge of elevating softball at CSUB," Sperl said in a press release. "I want to thank (Director of Athletics) Kyle Conder, (Senior Associate Athletics Director) Cindy Goodmon and (Associate Athletics Director) Chris Asa for their belief and support, and recognize the commitment the university has made to our sport. Everything we need is in place for our program to be competitive at the top of The Big West; that is our goal and the process begins now."
A New Hampshire native, Sperl previously oversaw the defense at Western Washington, then later served as recruiting coordinator at George Washington and had two stints at Jacksonville, both Division I schools.
CSUB's press release notes that his time at George Washington was particularly helpful in building his California recruiting network.
Sperl now replaces Crissy Buck-Ziegler, whose contract was not renewed in May after she went 122-325-1 in 11 years at the helm and the Roadrunners finished last in the Big West Conference last spring. As just CSUB’s fourth-ever softball coach, Sperl will be tasked with helping the Roadrunners climb out of the basement.
The appointment of Sperl will provide a measure of continuity for the Roadrunners currently on campus, including five new arrivals, as Sperl has been collaborating with assistant coach Chris Hipa on recruiting and on-field coaching throughout the summer and fall, an arrangement CSUB's press release alludes to by noting that he was "volunteering his time to help keep the Softball program up and running long before he received final word that he had been selected to lead the squad."
"I want to express my appreciation and admiration for the efforts of our softball student-athletes and the work they have put in throughout the offseason," Sperl added in the press release, "along with their determination to reverse the fortunes of a softball program that means so much to them."
Hipa, a former four-year starter at CSUB from 2016 to 2019, is also going to be retained from the previous staff, as Sperl looks to add a pitching coach.
"With Dan and Chris, our program is ready to move forward together," Conder said in the press release. "I am also very proud of our CSUB Softball student-athletes. Their resolve and dedication to each other is testament to their high character and values."
The continuity will be especially important given that the hiring announcement took more than five months, four times longer than the average Division I softball hiring cycle in 2022 of 38 days. (That’s according to data collected by The Californian based on 40 vacancies listed on Extra Innings Softball’s coaching tracker.) Even among schools operating with an interim athletic director, CSUB had a lengthy process. Texas A&M—Commerce appointed Eric Coleman interim AD in May and brought in softball coach Brittany Miller in June. CSUB’s Big West rival UC Santa Barbara needed 52 days from the departure of Brie Galicinao to hire Jo Evans under interim AD Kelly Barsky.
Sperl becomes the first head coach hired by Conder, who assumed the AD role a month ago.
After canceling their 2021 season due to COVID-19 opt-outs, the Roadrunners fielded an extremely young team last year. They graduated three players and, based on their 2023 roster online, lost just two more, but are slated to return all three pitchers — Reina Castillo, Kaycie Kennedy and Kirsten Martinez — along with nine position players who started at least 16 games, headlined by third baseman Shaylene Fuimaono. New additions include freshman Jay Reeves and transfers Carla Duarte (Holy Names), Ciara Jensen (North Dakota State), Violet Salazar (Chaffey College) and Brianna Sanchez (New Mexico).