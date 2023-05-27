CLOVIS — It wasn’t the marks that either had hoped for but Shane Carr's and Christian Edwards' performances on Saturday was good enough to earn a medal at the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Carr, a senior from South High, finished as runner-up in the triple jump, while Edwards placed fifth the long jump.
Car, who was 15th at the state meet, and was coming off a victory at the Central Section Masters last week. He had the top mark during Friday's preliminaries and engaged in a see-saw battle with eventual state champion Jeremiah Bolanos pof Redlands East Valley all night.
Bolanos, who was second after the preliminaries, took the lead for good with a 48-3.25 on his fifth attempt, besting Carr's 47-8.5.
Edwards, who won the long jump at last week’s Central Section Masters on the same track, entered the day as the top qualifier after posting a 24-3.25 on Friday.
But Edwards, who also ran for the Patriots in the 400 and 1600 relays on Friday, was unable to duplicate his mark which would have been good enough to win the event on Saturday.
Edwards qualified for the finals and then finished fifth with a 23-2.75, a mark coming on his first jump and duplicated on his sixth and final attempt.
Carr placed 12th with a 21-5.75 after qualifying sixth in the prelims the day before.
In the girls competition, Liberty junior Bella Turner finished ninth in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles with a 14.51 and 44.58, respectively.
Bakersfield High senior Kyndall Hannible placed 10th in the girls long jump with a 17-5.5.
CIF State Track and Field Championships
Saturday’s results; at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Clovis-Buchanan High School
100H: 9. Bella Turner, Liberty, 14.51.
300H: 9. Bella Turner, Liberty, 44.58.
LJ: 10. Kyndall Hannible, Bakersfield, 17-5.5.
LJ: 5. Christian Edwards, Liberty, 23-2.75; 12. Shane Carr, South, 21-5.75.
TJ: 2. Shane Carr, South, 47-8.5.
Friday’s results; at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Clovis-Buchanan High School
100: 22. Natalia Carrillo, Frontier, 12.20.
400: 21. Kenahdi Haslip, Frontier, 57.40.
800: 19. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 2:16.00; 26. Abigail Varner, Bakersfield, 2:29.18.
1600: 13. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 4:55.28.
100H: x-9. Bella Turner, Liberty, 14.30; 20. Tiana Grady, Independence, 15.24.
300H: x-5. Bella Turner, Liberty, 43.22.
400 relay: 17. Frontier (Natalia Carrillo, Kenahdi Haslip, Avianna Carrillo, Adeline Rangel), 48.39.
1600 relay: 10. Frontier (Kenahdi Haslip, Adeline Rangel, Kaitleigh Downing, Giuliana Contreras), 3:53.38.
HJ: 13. Emma Fredrick, Liberty, 5-5.
LJ: x-11. Kyndall Hannible, Bakersfield, 18-0.5.
100: 14. Brycen Tablit, Frontier, 10.61.
400: 12. Ethan Mahanke, Liberty, 48.78.
110H: 12. Mekyi Patterson, Ridgeview, 14.78; 16. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 15.10.
300H: 21. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 39.74; 22. Verquel Turner, North, 39.78.
400 relay: 13. Liberty Brock Wattenbarger, Ethan Mahanke, Xander Chisolm, Christian Edwards), 42.07.
1600 relay: 14. Liberty (David Avena, Christian Edwards, Charlie Castle, Ethan Mahanke), 3:22.39.
LJ: x-1. Christian Edwards, Liberty, 24-3.25; x-6. Shane Carr, South, 23-0.5; 25. Daimon Dedmon, Kern Valley, 21-11.5.
TJ: x-1. Shane Carr, South, 48-2.