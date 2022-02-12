South wins Division III wrestling title, qualifies 11 for next weekend's section Masters meet

Four individuals won titles to help South High capture the Central Section Division III boys wrestling meet on Friday at Madera South.
Ernest Grant (120), Sonny Lara (132), Erick Perez (145) and Richard Garcia (160) each won their finals matches as the Spartans qualified 11 wrestlers for next weekend’s Central Section Masters tournament at North High.
Four other wrestlers won their respective weight classes, including Independence’s Isaac Quiroz (138), Drew McBride from North (170), Centennial’s Justin Vecere (220) and Andres Rodriguez from Chavez (285).
South finished 29 points ahead of second-place Madera South, with Centennial finishing one point behind in third place. Chavez was sixth, with North (8th) and Wasco (10th) rounding out the top 10.
Central Section Boys Wrestling Division III Area tournament
At Madera South
Team: 1. South 227.5; 2. Madera South 198; 3. Centennial 197; 4. Fresno-Hoover 169; 5. Firebaugh 150.5; 6. Chavez 149; 7. Morro Bay 122; 8. North 100; 9. Atascadero 87; 10. Wasco 75.5. Others: 11. Independence 67.5; 16. Ridgeview 24; 17. Shafter 7.
Local qualifiers for Feb. 18-19 Central Section Championships at North High; Top seven finishers in each division qualify.
106—3. Isaiah Lara, South; 5. Ayden Shaw-Jimenez, Centennial; 6. Jose Pena, Chavez.
113—5. Angel Loyola, South; 6. Carlos Acosta, Wasco; 7. Joseph Jimenez, Centennial.
120—1. Ernest Grant, South; 4. Colby Clark, Wasco; 5. Andon Beldo, Centennial.
126—2. Gavin Contreras, Chavez; 3. Daniel Reza, South; 4. Rodrigo Lopez, Wasco; 7. Ezekiel Ortiz, Ridgeview.
132: 1. Sonny Lara, South; 2. Eduardo Munoz, Chavez; 3. Nasir Wilcox, Independence; 7. Josh Binu, Centennial.
138—1. Isaac Quiroz, Independence; 2. Elijah Guzman, Chavez; 3. Ivan Roman Martinez, South; 5. Anthony Koch-Sipe, Centennial; 6. Jesus Ochoa, Ridgeview; 7. Fabian Vera, Wasco.
145—1. Erick Perez, South; 3. Mario Gonzales, North; 4. Efran Quinones, Chavez; 6. Aurick Jackson, Centennial.
152—5. Chris Ccaihuari, Centennial; 6. Rolando Lira, Chavez; 7. Elijah Espericueta, Shafter.
160—1. Richard Garcia, South; 2. Kevin Muana, Centennial; 3. Elijah Valdovinos, North; 7. David Alvarez, Independence.
170—1. Drew McBride, North; 3. Alex Felix, Centennial; 6. Herby Hinojosa, South; 7. Brian Martinez, Independence.
182—4. Brandon Ferguson, Centennial; 5. Junior Bojorquez, South; 6. Moises Moreno, Chavez; 7. Johnny Saldana, Wasco.
195—2. Simon Sanchez, Centennial; 5. Armando Medrano, South.
220—1. Justin Vecere, Centennial; 7. Exavier Rodriguez, Chavez.
285—1. Andres Rodriguez, Chavez; 2. David Chavez, North; 4. Raymond Brown, Centennial.