South Spartans show versatility, down Independence 22-12

Entering the 2021 fall football season, one of the biggest questions for the newly renamed Spartans of South High was how they would replace the production of spring starting quarterback and BVarsity All-Area co-player of the year King Ellis.
In Friday night’s 22-12 win over Independence at West High, South head coach Cary Mills’ solution was apparently to use as many dynamic players as possible.
This meant splitting touches between everyone from King’s younger brother Prince Ellis (56 total yards, two touchdowns) to Marcell Avery and 225-pound senior Bryan Ochoa. And under center, it meant switching between starter Deeshawn Brown (60 yards passing, 37 rushing) and second-quarter spark plug Shane Carr (56 yards passing, 78 rushing, two touchdowns) in a variegated offensive performance that ultimately overwhelmed the Falcons.
“We’re going to be doing it all year,” Mills said. “They both bring different things, but they both control the ball. Last year, we were more of a running team. We’re going to be more diversified this year.”
Independence, by its coach’s admission, could have used more balance. The Falcons scored touchdowns on their opening drives of each half, but the rest ended in punts, turnovers on downs and one crushing fumble at the end of the first half.
“We have plenty of athletes that are able to make big plays for us,” Independence head coach Tyler Schilhabel said, “but we need to be more consistent in between those plays, punching out small yardage here and there, wearing the team down.”
Schilhabel said his team had been limited to four days of solid practice by COVID-19 issues, and wasn’t fully prepared in all facets of the game. But that wasn’t visible on the opening drive. Senior quarterback Ladon Denmark shredded South with a 47-yard run on the second play of the game, followed by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Vigil to make it 6-0.
But as Mills put it, “They didn’t really have a whole lot going on after that.”
The teams traded three-and-outs before an ineffective punt and solid return gifted South the ball in Independence territory. However, the Spartans turned the ball over on downs, as Brown couldn’t fit the ball into a tight window after evading pressure on 4th and 5 from the Falcons’ 30.
Brown rebounded to string together South’s first protracted drive at the end of the first quarter. The Spartans went 80 yards in nine plays, with the senior quarterback contributing 53 through the air and 24 on the ground. Brown also punched in a two-point conversion to make it 8-6.
The Falcons nearly answered immediately, but a holding penalty negated a 61-yard connection between Denmark and star running back Evan Peaker early in the second quarter. Instead, South extended its lead. Taking the reins from Brown, Carr ripped off a 25-yard run, then delivered a 43-yard touchdown strike to senior captain Damareyah Wafford. The extra point made it 15-6.
The Spartans began the second half on Independence’s 28-yard line thanks to a long kickoff return from Bryson Carson before Carr found Ellis for his second passing touchdown of the day. But the Falcons drove right back down the field, aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and junior Anthony Rico scored a 6-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 22-12.
After South missed a field goal, Independence had multiple chances to cut the game to one score, including a trip inside the 10-yard line late in the fourth quarter. However, Ochoa sacked Denmark on fourth and goal, then earned nine yards on a pair of carries right away to help seal the game.
“I have like five, six kids who all have a different dynamic and do something different,” Mills said, “so I gotta figure out a way to get them touches.”
Next week, South will face Fresno-Sunnyside at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Independence will travel to Paso Robles for a 7 p.m. matchup.