South runs away with SEYL boys wrestling tournament; Highland girls edge South and Foothill

In the midst of a turbulent wrestling season marred by a rash of COVID-19 cancellations, the Southeast Yosemite League tournament on Wednesday meant four hours of relative stability.
At least to the extent that a tournament with three different wrestling bouts across weight classes and genders going on at any given time can be considered stable.
For coaches and players whose teams have endured long virus-induced layoffs this winter, after missing the entirety of last season, those hours spent in the South High School gym were a breath of fresh air.
"They kind of had a rough year last year, weren't able to participate and compete," Mira Monte coach Rick Carter said, "and so having the kids come out here and do what they do, do what they love, that's what brings joy to me."
The hotly contested tournament could be a source of joy for any wrestling enthusiast. Highland claimed the girls wrestling title with three wins and host South used a whopping seven first-place finishes to take home the boys crown.
Both teams excelled in the lower weight classes, with Highland sealing its girls' win at 118, 123 and 128 (with CalGrappler's state No. 1 Kaydence Boyd). At 123, Highland was just one of two teams of either gender to claim both first and second place in a weight class.
"It's fun for us as coaches because you like to see two of your kids in the finals ... You really have nothing to lose," Highland girls coach Angel Posadas said.
On the boys' side, South pulled off a 7-4 record in tournament finals, building a lead quickly with wins from freshman Moses Garcia at 106, sophomore Isaiah Lara at 113, freshman Daniel Reza at 126 and sophomore Sonny Lora at 132.
"Their hard work really stepped them (up) to another level within our league," South coach Manuel Vasquez said.
The Spartans, who scored 295 on the boys' side, had a 64-point margin over second-place Highland, which was followed by Foothill, East, North and Mira Monte.
The girls' tournament was more closely contested, with Highland beating South by a 12-point margin, Foothill by 20 and East by 32. Foothill actually had the most first-place finishers, winning at 103, 145, 191 and 237, but had fewer wrestlers place overall.
Further down, Mira Monte got its lone first-place finisher of the day with Yaya Perez at 139. Perez, a four-year varsity wrestler, entered the day at 13-2 with 11 pins, and Carter called her an "inspirational leader" for the team.
North finished last overall with three competitors placing on the girls' side, including the highly touted Yasmine Scherer winning at 133.
The Stars, coming back after about a month off per their coach Calloway Morphis, also won with Drew McBride at 170 and David Chavez at 285 on the boys' side.
"We struggled a little bit finishing shots and controlling people when they're on bottom," Morphis said, "but overall I think we wrestled pretty well."
Foothill and East had one winner each in the boys' tournament, with East waiting until 220 to get its win from Johnathan Patino.
Up next for the area's best wrestlers are the regional and divisional meets beginning Feb. 11.