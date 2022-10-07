South holds off West for first win, 30-20

Shortly before halftime at South Friday night, West's defensive line shifted in unison to draw a Spartans fourth-down false start, then the Vikings blocked the ensuing punt.
Recover the ball in the end zone or at least force a safety and West would eat into the Spartans' 21-14 lead. Instead, the Vikings allowed South punter Tomas Encinas to retrieve the ball and run it out to the 10-yard line. West gained just 7 yards from three runs and then missed a chip-shot field goal.
Moments later, Josh Encinas connected with Shane Carr on a 63-yard catch and run and South was able to add three points of its own before the break.
That critical momentum swing, plus the big-play ability of players like Carr and James Webster, helped the Spartans earn their first win of the season with a 30-20 league win over West.
South coach Cary Mills expressed optimism that if the Spartans win out, they could make the playoffs given their tough schedule.
"They play hard, they're getting better," he said. "We have talent, we just lack experience and finally tonight, it all came together for us, and we're gaining experience."
Webster ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on the night, while Carr had three catches for 90 yards plus a 60-yard rushing touchdown on a toss play to open the game. Sharp passing from Josh Encinas, including a 38-yard score to Jacob Cisneros on the Spartans' third play of the night, helped ignite the Spartans' offense as they built two-score leads early.
"We knew we could do that," Mills said. "We thought we could throw on them, their coverage isn't exceptionally well or anything. And maybe I should have just done that all night — then I started running the ball and let them back in the game."
West gave running back Makya Douglas a heavy workload with 20 carries for 111 yards and an early touchdown, and quarterback Jack Parks scored on a quarterback sneak and a late 42-yard toss to Ethan Dominguez as South slowed its pace after the first half.
The Parks-to-Dominguez connection brought South's lead down to 30-20 with under two minutes remaining, but Parks' throw on the 2-point conversion attempt was knocked down and Samuel Organista recovered the ensuing onside kick to lock in the win for the Spartans.
Both quarterbacks had thrown interceptions in enemy territory to open the third quarter. Carr made the pick on Parks and managed a long return to West's 25-yard line, though he nearly fumbled it away at the end. But Josh Encinas was intercepted by Julian Navarro four plays later.
The Vikings missed another opportunity to eat away at their 24-14 deficit when Parks was stonewalled on a fourth-and-1 keeper to open the fourth quarter. Webster took control on the next drive, sprinting up the middle for 35 yards to set himself up for a 10-yard touchdown run that — although it only extended the lead to 16 due to a botched PAT — virtually sealed the result.
South improved to 1-7 overall with its first-ever win in the South Yosemite Mountain League and will host East next Friday.
"We played some good teams, we played hard in those games," Mills said. "We've gotten better every week. These guys know they can win, they just know they gotta get rid of mistakes, and they gotta just play together as a team and they'll be fine."
West fell to 1-6, with its lone win at Mira Monte, and will try to bounce back at home against Golden Valley on Friday.
