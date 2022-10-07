 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South holds off West for first win, 30-20

Shortly before halftime at South Friday night, West's defensive line shifted in unison to draw a Spartans fourth-down false start, then the Vikings blocked the ensuing punt.

Recover the ball in the end zone or at least force a safety and West would eat into the Spartans' 21-14 lead. Instead, the Vikings allowed South punter Tomas Encinas to retrieve the ball and run it out to the 10-yard line. West gained just 7 yards from three runs and then missed a chip-shot field goal.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases