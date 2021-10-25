South Area girls golf tournament rained out; All 27 competitors advance to next weeks section championships

With the forecast for a 100 percent chance for rain on Monday, there wasn’t a lot of hope that the Central Section South Area girls golf championship would complete its round.
The official cancellation was announced Monday morning, about 90 minutes before the first group was due to tee-off at Tulare Golf Course.
Two-time defending South Area champion Iris Han from Stockdale was slated to open play in the first threesome at 10 a.m., along with Frontier’s Faith Hamstreet and Visalia-Redwood’s Rylee Santiago.
All 27 qualifiers automatically qualified to compete in next Monday’s Central Section championships at North Kern Golf Course. Han has also won the last two section events.
Han, Amelia Desmarias and Jacqueline Paradise from Stockdale, Hamstreet, her Titans teammates Allison Bailey and Maci Mills, Bakersfield High’s Kali and Meah Figueroa, Centennial’s Taylor Eldridge, Kendall Chao from Bakersfield Christian and Liberty’s Ryder Hale all advanced.
The Garces girls golf team, featuring Julia Hernandez, Malia Guimarra, Anjelika Stevens, Hailey Shaw, Tara Miller and Ivana Escobar will also be competing in the event.