Sources indicate from BHS star Wallace close to deal to return to NBA

It’s been more than two years since Tyrone Wallace played in an NBA game, but thanks to an injury to a former Laker, that drought may be coming to an end.
The Bakersfield High graduate, who went on to star at Cal and was the final pick of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. It was the start of a professional career that has seen Wallace bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League.
On Thursday, Wallace’s name began to circulate as a possible replacement for New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, whois expected to miss 7-to-10 days with a hamstring injury.
With standout guard CJ McCollum already out of the lineup due to COVID protocols, Wallace is expected to sign a 10-day deal with the team, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN’s senior NBA insider.
Wallace could not be reached for comment, but another stint in the NBA should not be a surprise.
The 6-foot-5 Wallace has been putting up the best numbers of his career while playing for the Long Island Nets, even being labeled the G League’s James Harden in Twitter posts after averaging 27 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists in his last 11 games.
Wallace played parts of two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and then landed a contract with the Atlanta Hawks, where he played 14 games before being released on Dec. 14, 2019.
High school baseball
Independence junior Chris Hernandez has had a pretty unbelievable start to his season.
The right-hander pitcher capped things off Tuesday against Garces by recording every out by strikeout during his six innings of work, allowing just two hits, a walk and a hit batsman during a 97-pitch outing.
“He was just pounding the zone, getting ahead of hitters,” said Independence coach Chad Shelton, who says Hernandez’s typical fastball is 86-87 MPH, but he can reach 91. “He had command of all three pitches that day, and when you do that, you’re going to be effective.”
Falcon teammate Ryan Almengor struck out the first batter he faced before inducing a pop fly for out No. 2 to end the streak at 19. For good measure, he finished the game with a strikeout to finish off a 6-0 victory over the Rams.
In four appearances this season, Hernandez is 2-1 with a 0.97 ERA, piling up 49 strikeouts in 21 ⅔ innings, with just nine walks.
Hernandez is scheduled to throw again on Wednesday when Independence hosts Bakersfield Christian at 4 p.m. in the team’s South Yosemite League opener.
Hall of Fame
East High is hosting its first-annual Hall of Fame baseball game on Saturday, with plans to honor former Blades Billy Cowan, Johnny Callison and Rick Sawyer, who all played in the Major Leagues, prior to a 10 a.m. baseball game against Arvin.
The game serves as the kick-off to the school’s Hall of Fame Week, which will be capped by a banquet to honor 10 new inductees.
The event is scheduled to feature food and an opportunity to purchase East High gear. Both Cowan and Sawyer are also expected to be in attendance.
Stockdale is also planning a Hall of Fame ceremony to honor its 2020 class on March 26.
Dan Lemon, Charles Stewart, Michael Songer M.D., Glenn Hager, Randy Grueber, Keisha Gaines and the 1993 volleyball team are all scheduled to be enshrined.
College commitments
Garces senior Logan Bowers, this year’s BVarsity All-Area defensive player of the year, has committed to play football at Weber State next year.
Bowers was a two-way star for the Rams, finishing the year with a team-high 106 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles as a linebacker. He also rushed for 490 yards and six touchdowns.
A pair of standout East High girls athletes have also committed to play at the next level.
Soccer standout Serena Rodriguez is headed to Simpson University, while Laila Baameur is planning to play volleyball at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.