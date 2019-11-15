bchs vs lemoore

Eagles Chris Gutierrez intercepts a pass during friday night playoff action against Lemoore and BCHS.

 Jennifer Johnson / For The Californian

Local scores from the Central Section Football Championships quarterfinals round:

Central Section playoffs, quarterfinals

Division I

No. 1 Fresno-Central 56, No. 8 Ridgeview 10

No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan 43, No. 7 Bakersfield 7

No. 3 Liberty 38, No. 11 Clovis West 14

Next week: Liberty at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan

Division II

No. 1 Hanford 33, No. 9 Garces 20

No. 2 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 42, No. 10 Stockdale 13

Division III

No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 49, No. 7 Lemoore 7

No. 5 Visalia-Golden West 40, No. 4 Highland 15

Next week: No. 3 San Luis Obispo at Bakersfield Christian

Division IV

No. 1 Washington Union 42, No. 8 North 7

No. 2 Selma 42, No. 10 Wasco 7

No. 6 Kennedy 28, No. 3 Templeton 21

No. 4 Porterville 40, No. 5 Chavez 6

Next week: Kennedy at Selma

Division V

No. 4 Strathmore 42, No. 12 Arvin 21

Division VI

No. 1 Bishop Union 34, No. 8 Foothill 14

No. 2 California City 18, No. 7 Hanford-Sierra Pacific 6

Next week: No. 3 Orosi at California City

Central Section playoffs, championship

8-man

No. 1 Mojave 65, No. 2 Riverdale Christian 38

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.