Local scores from the Central Section Football Championships quarterfinals round:
Central Section playoffs, quarterfinals
Division I
No. 1 Fresno-Central 56, No. 8 Ridgeview 10
No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan 43, No. 7 Bakersfield 7
No. 3 Liberty 38, No. 11 Clovis West 14
Next week: Liberty at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan
Division II
No. 1 Hanford 33, No. 9 Garces 20
No. 2 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 42, No. 10 Stockdale 13
Division III
No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 49, No. 7 Lemoore 7
No. 5 Visalia-Golden West 40, No. 4 Highland 15
Next week: No. 3 San Luis Obispo at Bakersfield Christian
Division IV
No. 1 Washington Union 42, No. 8 North 7
No. 2 Selma 42, No. 10 Wasco 7
No. 6 Kennedy 28, No. 3 Templeton 21
No. 4 Porterville 40, No. 5 Chavez 6
Next week: Kennedy at Selma
Division V
No. 4 Strathmore 42, No. 12 Arvin 21
Division VI
No. 1 Bishop Union 34, No. 8 Foothill 14
No. 2 California City 18, No. 7 Hanford-Sierra Pacific 6
Next week: No. 3 Orosi at California City
Central Section playoffs, championship
8-man
No. 1 Mojave 65, No. 2 Riverdale Christian 38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.