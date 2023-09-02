Bakersfield College dug itself an early hole on Saturday and host Golden West took care of the rest, rolling to a 48-23 victory in the season opener of both teams.
The Rustlers turned a high snap on the Renegades’ third play from scrimmage into a touchdown just 1:22 into the game, used a long pass to set up a field goal and then put together a sustained drive to take a 17-0 lead just 7 minutes into the game.
The lead ballooned to 31-0 before BC put together its best offensive possession just before the half.
Liberty graduate Carson Woods, making his college debut, was 5 of 6 passing on the drive, capped by an 8-yard scoring pass to Mekhi Smith with 14 seconds left in the second quarter.
Woods finished 21 of 27 passing for 152 yards, mostly on short throws, but seemed to find his rhythm with some longer completions upfield on the scoring drive. Daylon Leach was his favorite target on the day, finishing with seven catches for 65 yards. Leach also had 118 return yards, including a 51-yard kickoff return.
Bakersfield struggled to consistently move the ball against a Golden West defense that didn’t allow more than two touchdowns in its nine victories last season.
The Renegades seemingly found themselves facing third-and-short all day, but were just 2 of 12 on third-down conversions. The team had only three first downs in the first half before gaining four on their late scoring drive.
Trailing 24-0 and facing a fourth-and-two from its own 33, Bakersfield inserted Campbell under center, and he powered his way to a first down with a 2-yard run. Campbell stayed in the game and the team moved the ball to midfield before being forced to punt.
Woods came back into the game the following possession, but Campbell returned early in the fourth quarter with the game already decided and orchestrated two late scoring drives.
Campbell threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Marshall with 5:32 left in the game, and the two connected again for a 16-yard scoring play with 26 seconds left. Marshall made a leaping catch in the corner of the endzone. Campbell finished 7 of 9 passing for 114 with an interception. Marshall had six catches for 116 yards.
Earlier in the game, the Rustlers padded their lead when Woods was hit as he threw and Kentrelle Omar picked off the pass and raced 29 yards for a score to make it 38-7 with 6:48 left in the third quarter. Omar opened the game’s scoring by recovering the high snap in the end zone.
BC responded by moving the ball to the Golden West 16 before being forced to settle for a 33-yard field goal by Bradyn Ornelaz to cut the lead to 38-10 with 14:11 left in the game.
But Golden West responded again. The Rusters, who had three different quarterbacks lead scoring drives, added another touchdown and a short field goal to build their biggest lead of the game at 48-10 with 7:36 to play.
Bakersfield had a rough day trying to run the ball, managing just 42 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Miles Poole had a team-high 10 tackles, Logan Bowers had nine and Luke Wattenbarger added seven.