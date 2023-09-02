Bakersfield College dug itself an early hole on Saturday and host Golden West took care of the rest, rolling to a 48-23 victory in the season opener of both teams.

The Rustlers turned a high snap on the Renegades’ third play from scrimmage into a touchdown just 1:22 into the game, used a long pass to set up a field goal and then put together a sustained drive to take a 17-0 lead just 7 minutes into the game.

