Six to be inducted in Stockdale Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday

Stockdale High is set to welcome the third class of inductees into its athletic Hall of Fame at the Stockdale Country Club on Saturday.
Shannon Nieblas: Has been teaching and coaching at Stockdale since it opened in 1991. She won nine league titles and a Central Section championship, and was a four-time All-Area coach of the year in softball. Nieblas also coached the Mustangs to a section girls golf championship, earning All-Area coach of the year that season.
Matt Christensen: A 1995 Stockdale graduate, he volunteered for game management as a student, and began working after high school, serving as statistician, scoreboard operator, scorebook keeper, shot clock operator, announcer and record keeper. He was also often consulted as a game rules expert. After he stepped away from game management, the school’s athletic director had to hire five people to replace him.
David Larsen: A 1995 Stockdale graduate, he was the first high school athlete in Kern County to clear 7 feet in the high jump. During his senior year, Larsen jumped over 6-8 at every meet, and was a junior national champion. He was a South Yosemite League Champion Central Section Champion in high jump.
Brandon Matlock: A 2000 graduate of Stockdale, Matlock was the varsity boys track and field MVP from 1997-2000. He won the Central Section and a CIF State championship in the 400, and was named the BVarsity All-Area Boys track and field athlete of the year.
Amanda Hockett: A 1999 Stockdale graduate, Hockett was a member of three league championship softball teams (1997-99), two Central Section champion volleyball teams (1996-97) and also won a section title in girls basketball in 1998. Hockett was the 1999 Tyack Award recipient and was also awarded the Mustangs’ Jeannine Thompson Award, before playing softball at Cal State Fullerton.
Blake Haney: A 2014 Stockdale graduate, Haney won a combined nine individual Central Section championships in cross country and track and field, won three CIF State championships in track and field and was a six-time state medalist. Haney was the 2013 Gatorade California Cross Country Runner of the Year, before extending his running career at Oregon and running professionally for Under Armour for three years.