Six to be inducted in Stockdale Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday

Stockdale High is set to welcome the third class of inductees into its athletic Hall of Fame at the Stockdale Country Club on Saturday.

The event is scheduled to start with a social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6, followed by the ceremony at 7. Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://form.jotform.com/StockdalePOSSE/stockdale-high-school-athletic-hall or by contacting the Stockdale Athletic Office at 661-665-2800.

