Six area teams to compete for championships in Fresno and Visalia

Out of 68 combined Kern County baseball and softball teams that competed in the CIF Central Section, just six remain.
Some, like Boron softball, ran roughshod through their division en route to high playoff seeds. Others, like BHS baseball, are peaking at the perfect time after tough league schedules.
All of that is behind them as each team has a chance to take home a section championship this weekend. But they'll have to get through imposing foes from beyond the county who have endured their own share of trials and tribulations. After these finals, the regional and state playoffs await.
Baseball
At Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia
Division I: No. 5 Santa Maria-Righetti vs. No. 2 Stockdale, 6 p.m. Friday
Liberty had previously dealt Stockdale its only league loss on May 3, but the Mustangs used eight early runs to brush the Patriots aside and secure a 10-4 victory. Another Southwest Yosemite League rematch was not in the cards for the championship, however, as Righetti locked down upset-minded Frontier for a 4-1 semifinal victory in Santa Maria.
The Titans had already done Stockdale a huge favor, however, by eliminating top-seeded Clovis-Buchanan in the first round.
As for the Warriors, they enter at 25-5 and won the Mountain League despite late-season struggles against Templeton and Paso Robles. They shook those off for a first-round upset win over Clovis West. Righetti's recent efforts have been led by lefty pitchers Ricky Smith and Omar Reynoso.
Division III: No. 13 Bakersfield vs. No. 6 Hanford, 6 p.m. Saturday
BHS is among the lowest seeds playing this weekend. The Drillers earned their spot in Visalia with three straight road wins over favored Taft, Porterville-Monache and Kingsburg, a No. 1 seed that won the Central Sequoia League. That was after BHS had just three wins in all of league play.
Hanford opened the season 12-2 before an ugly 4-10 stretch. The Bullpups leveraged the momentum from an extra-innings win over Lemoore in their season finale to claim a home win over Sanger and a road upset over Morro Bay before pitcher Derek McNary locked down Tulare Western and Jaycob Olaes earned a lone RBI in a 1-0 semifinal win.
Division V: No. 3 Reedley-Immanuel vs. No. 1 Kennedy, 2 p.m. Saturday
The Thunderbirds finished smack in the middle of the South Sequoia League at 7-5 behind Taft, Arvin and Wasco, but none of those teams are playing for a valley championship this weekend. Kennedy has dominated as the top seed in D-V, winning its first three games by a combined 34-2.
Immanuel should present a bigger threat, as the teams face off in an afternoon matinee Saturday. In the playoffs, the Eagles knocked out Tehachapi 4-2, then used an Elijah Garay three-run home run to beat Exeter 6-4 and steady pitching from Nick Coleman and Joey Juarez to escape Firebaugh 1-0.
Softball
At Margie Wright Diamond in Fresno
Division III: No. 5 Porterville-Monache vs. No. 2 Wasco, 4:30 p.m. Friday
Despite entering the postseason on a 22-game winning streak, Wasco has provided no shortage of drama in its playoff run, with three one-run victories entering the D-III championship. As if one 5-4 extra-inning walk-off win against Kerman wasn't enough, the Tigers picked up another against Tulare Union on a game-winning double by Gabriella Milligan on May 20. Milligan had the go-ahead hit again Wednesday as Wasco locked down Garces for a 1-0 win, behind a Cedes Saldana complete-game shutout.
Monache, the East Yosemite League champion, has had uneven offensive production in the playoffs but has allowed three total runs in wins over Chowchilla, Frontier and Fowler. The Marauders have a modest nine-game winning streak going.
Division V: No. 2 Caruthers vs. No. 1 Boron, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Much like Wasco, Boron steamrolled its league — the High Desert — on the way to a high playoff seed. Unlike the Tigers, the Bobcats haven't been tested nearly as much. Their 5-3 win in the D-V semifinal Thursday against Fresno Christian was their closest game of the season. The Bobcats fell behind 3-2 against Fresno Christian but used a Tatum Wiggs two-run double to retake the lead in the sixth inning.
Caruthers will play away from home for the first time in the postseason when it visits Fresno Saturday, though the team has just a 30-minute drive in store. The high-powered Blue Raiders offense has picked up 18-4, 11-8 and 11-2 wins in the playoffs so far, most recently knocking off Fresno-Washington Union, led by two-way star Morgan Triguero.
Division VI: No. 6 Nipomo vs. No. 4 Arvin, 11 a.m. Saturday
The Bears' 12-14 (3-9) record may not look like much on paper, but it's momentous for Margarita Lodevico's squad considering the 50 straight losses that preceded a Feb. 26 win over West. After an up-and-down league schedule, the Bears have come out in winning form in the playoffs, demolishing Mojave and Porterville-Summit before outlasting Lindsay 8-7 on Wednesday despite seven errors (as tallied on MaxPreps).
Nipomo is a bit of a question mark this season, having played just one non-league game entering the playoffs. The Titans were barely challenged in postseason matchups against Firebaugh, Parlier and division foes Orcutt Academy. Pitcher Key-annah Pu'a had 12 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout win over the Spartans.