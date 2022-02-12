Six area teams earn top seeds for next week's basketball, soccer playoffs

Central Section playoff seedings for basketball and soccer were unveiled on Saturday, with six area teams earning top seeds for their respective divisions.
In boys basketball, Bakersfield Christian — which has won the last two Division III titles, is the the top seed in Division I this year, and will host Clovis-Buchanan on Thursday at 6 p.m.
A few miles to the north, No. 2 Centennial will play Fresno-Bullard, with the potential for the two teams to meet in the finals on Feb. 24.
Golden Valley is the No. 1 seed in Division III and will host No. 16 Fresno-Washington Union on Tuesday, while High Desert League champion Rosamond will put its 22-0 record on the line as the top-seed in Division IV when they square off at home against No. 16 Chavez.
In girls basketball, Highland was the lone top seed in Division V. The No. 1 Scots will play a home game on Wednesday against No. 16 Orosi.
In boys soccer, two Southwest Yosemite League rivals, Stockdale and Garces, are favored to win championships. The two teams met Friday, with the Mustangs ending the Rams’ 24-game SWYL winning streak to capture the SWYL title.
Stockdale is the No. 1 seed in Division II and will play No. 16 Fresno-Bullard at home on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Garces, which has won three straight section titles (D-IV the last two years and D-V in 2019) is the favorite in D-III this year. The Rams will host No. 16 Chavez on Wednesday. The Titans upset Garces in the D-V semifinals in 2018, the Rams’ last section playoff loss.
Although there aren’t any top seeds in girls soccer, several teams are expected to compete for a title.
Liberty, the Southwest Yosemite League champion, is the No. 2 seed in Division I and will play a home game against No. 7 Clovis on Thursday at 6 p.m. Highland, Ridgeview and Rosamond are No. 3 seeds and will open the playoffs at home.
On Tuesday, the Scots play No. 14 Visalia-Mt. Whitney in Division III, while Ridgeview will meet No. 14 Orcutt (Division IV) and Rosamond hosts No. 14 Taft in D-VI.
Arvin, which has won three straight Division VI titles, is the No. 4 seed in D-V and will host Porterville on Wednesday.
SWYL girls basketball champion Bakersfield High, which has reached six straight section finals, is the No. 3 seed in the Open division this season and open postseason play at No. 2 Santa Maria-St. Joseph on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The two teams met in the title game of the Arvin Tournament on Dec. 30, with the Knights pulling away for a 49-36 victory. It’s the Drillers only loss on the court this season. BHS (24-2) suffered a forfeit loss in its season-opener due to a scheduling mishap.