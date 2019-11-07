Six Kern County teams advanced to play for a Central Section championship with victories in Thursday’s semifinals.
In volleyball, Southwest Yosemite League co-champions Liberty and Stockdale, and Bakersfield Christian will play for section titles at College of the Sequoias in Visalia, while Garces, Taft and Shafter earned a spot in Tuesday’s girls tennis championship matches.
The No. 2 Patriots (27-5) will play in the Division I final against No. 4 Clovis West (17-10), which upset top-seeded Clovis North in four sets on Thursday. The Golden Eagles swept Liberty in a match earlier this season.
In Division II, the No. 3 Mustangs (27-8) slipped past No. 2 Visalia-Central Valley Christian (27-5), winning the decisive fifth set 15-11 in Visalia. Stockdale will play No. 4 Bakersfield Christian (28-5), which upset No. 1 Visalia-Redwood in four sets.
No. 3 Mira Monte lost in three sets to No. 2 Kingsburg in the D-IV semifinals. In D-V, No. 3 Kerman defeated No. 2 Frazier Mountain, 25-8, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21.
No. 2 seeded Garces advanced to the girls tennis finals with a 5-1 victory over Clovis-Buchanan. The Rams will play at No. 1 Clovis North.
In D-IV, No. 2 Taft defeated No. 3 Highland and will play at No. 1 Kerman, while in D-V, No. 3 Shafter will host No. 4 Tulare-Mission Oak after upsetting No. 2 Caruthers, 6-3.
No. 6 Centennial lost at No. 2 Santa Maria-St. Joseph, 6-3, in D-II play.
