Six area players advance to semifinal at section boys tennis championships

Two singles players and a pair of doubles squads have advanced to the semifinals at the Central Section boys individual tennis championships at Garces on Friday.
The semifinals are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the championship matches.
Top-seeded Eli Noel of Bakersfield survived his quarterfinal match against Louis Gachet of Kingsburg, overcoming leg cramps to advance with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory. He will face No. 4 Riley King of Clovis East in the semifinals. Noel defeated Hanford-Sierra Pacific’s Josh Wilson in his opening match, 6-2, 6-0.
Bakersfield Christian’s Ryan Bashirtash, the No. 2 seed, cruised into the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep’s Easton Weir. He will face No. 3 Daniel Fourchy of Clovis North in his semifinal match. Bashirtash defeated Arroyo Grande’s Preston Nguyen, 6-2, 6-2 in his opening match.
No. 11-seeded Calvin Hibbard of Tehachapi and No. 12 Kabir Rahal of Stockdale were eliminated with a first-round loss. Hibbard lost to No 6 George Keskinov of Arroyo Grande, 6-1, 6-0, while Rahal was defeated by No. 5 Ian Cabrinha of San Luis Obispo, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles play, No. 1 Brett Yackovich and Max Geissel of Centennial reached the semifinals with victories over Isaac Maciel and James Isaac Malloy of Tulare-Mission Oak (6-0, 6-2) and No. 4 Michael and Matthew Bedrosian of Sanger (7-5, 6-3).
Bakersfield Christian’s Zeb Duket and Austin Cusator advanced to the semifinals as a No. 11 seed, upsetting No. 3 Bradley Campoy and Thomas Lehman of Liberty, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Duket and Cusator, who upended No. 6 Ben Burgess and Matthew McBride of Clovis West 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3) in their opening match, will now face No. 2 John Raj and Carson Krueckel of San Luis Obispo.
Campoy and Lehman won their opening match 6-3, 6-1 over Brandon Jensen and Sulaiman Syed of San Luis Obispo.
Stockdale’s Jonah Barks and Avya Shukla, the No. 7 seed, won their opening match 6-1, 6-3 over No. 10 Nico Bernstein and Grant Steins of San Luis Obispo before being eliminated by Raj and Krueckel in the quarterfinals, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.