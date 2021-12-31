Singh leads way as Ridgeview rallies to win Garces Elite Eight Challenge

With Christmas in the rearview mirror, the Ridgeview boys basketball team was planning to take this week off before returning next week to prepare for its South Yosemite League opener at Tehachapi on Tuesday.
But when Fresno-Washington Union dropped out of the Garces Elite Eight Challenge on Monday, the Wolf Pack and head coach Michael Martin jumped at the opportunity, even with only one day of practice to prepare.
Four days later, Ridgeview couldn’t be happier about that decision.
Ruben Singh scored 21 of his game-high 26 points in the second half and the Wolf Pack rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Fresno-Roosevelt 65-62 in Friday’s tournament championship game at Garces.
“Everything changes when he goes,” said Ridgeview coach Michael Martin of Singh, who missed eight games prior to the tournament with a slight crack in his left elbow. “He’s our senior leader, and without him … Everything works better with him because we’re so young.”
Singh, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, showed little signs of rust in the final, particularly in the third quarter when he scored 10 straight points as part of a 13-2 Wolf Pack run to open the second half. He capped the surge with back-to-back 3-pointers to give his team a 37-35 lead with 5:15 left in the period.
“When he plays comfortably, he gets into his own element,” Martin said. “He’s probably our hardest worker, he’s a gym rat and he loves the game, so …”
Following a lopsided loss to the Golden Hawks on Dec. 6, during which Singh fell awkwardly on his elbow driving to the basket, Ridgeview (9-7) went 4-4 in his absence.
Singh hadn’t played in a game in more than three weeks before Wednesday’s tournament-opening 72-69 victory over Garces, but it didn’t show. The senior guard had 26 points against the Rams and followed that up with 18 in a 61-53 win over Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley on Thursday to earn a spot in the final.
“I felt like I needed that time off,” Singh said. “I’ve been going through a lot, my body has been going through a lot, so I needed that time for recovery. I was still in the gym, but it felt good to be back. I just caught a rhythm, played the game, the team was supporting me and the game just came to me.”
Roosevelt cruised past Shafter and Santa Ynez in its first two Challenge games by an average of 32.5 points per game, and appeared to be headed in a similar direction following a big second quarter on Friday.
The Rough Riders (7-6), whose frontline features 6-foot-7 center Taylon Fuller, 6-4 Mykayle McCoy and 6-3 Josh Nicholson, moved out a 33-24 halftime lead on the strength of 12 points by Nicholson and 11 from freshman James Miller, who entered the game averaging 20.7 points per game.
But the Wolf Pack picked up its intensity in the second half, setting up a dramatic finish.
“Roosevelt’s huge, so the only way we were going to have a chance to win it was picking them full court,” said Martin of his team’s defensive pressure. “And I thought our pressure (would make a difference), and we did an amazing job of rebounding. I thought if we could rebound that would give us a chance. And that was the difference. Our rebounding helped us so much, and not turning the ball over (on offense).”
Both teams exchanged baskets for most of the final quarter before Miller sank consecutive 3s to give Roosevelt a 60-54 lead with three minutes to play. Miller finished with a team-high 24 points and five 3-pointers.
Singh countered with a pull-up jumper from the free throw line and then teammate TJ Stocker followed with a three-point play to cut the lead to 60-59 with 1:47 to play.
Nicholson and McCoy each missed the frontend of one-and-one free throw attempts on their next two possessions, and Singh nailed a corner 3 to give Ridgeview the lead for good, 62-60 with one minute to play.
“This tournament gives huge momentum for league,” Singh said. “If we can carry it out and go to the playoffs, (I think) we can do something.”
Martin added, "This gives us huge confidence, I mean we weren’t even in this tournament. This was a last-minute (thing), they had somebody drop out so we jumped in. And to finally get them all on the same page where teamwork goes good, we got the ball where it belonged and it worked out for us.”
Junior guard Mekhi Johnson finished with 10 points, including three 3-pointers, Stocker had eight, and Fernando Uribe and Xavier Young added six apiece for the Wolf Pack.
"They showed a lot of heart,” Martin said. “We played some tough teams. We played Centennial, we played Liberty twice, so we’re battle-tested enough to be able to (play like) this on the court. It makes me really proud of them, and that’s the way the whole program is going. I’m proud of all these kids."