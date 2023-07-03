Plenty has changed in the 30 years since Brad Showers took his first job as a teacher and coach in his home town of Arvin in 1994.
He's changed schools and cities, navigating his way through several years as an assistant and lower-level coach in baseball and football before landing the varsity head baseball coaching position at Stockdale in 2014.
It’s been quite a run since. The Mustangs captured six league titles and two section championships during Showers' 10-year tenure at the school.
But the 1987 Arvin High graduate says he's ready for another change, and he announced Friday morning with a letter addressed to school administration, former players and fellow coaches, notifying them that he is stepping down as the Mustangs’ head baseball coach.
“I’ve been contemplating it, I’d say, all the way back when we won the Valley in 2018,” said Showers, who was named the BVarsity All-Area baseball coach of the year three times. “But (those thoughts) would go away after each offseason and I’d get that hunger (to coach) again.”
That passion to coach shifted a bit when Showers found out his daughter, Molly, is expecting his first grandchild, a boy, due in August.
“I’m looking forward to being a grandpa, and I just wanted to go out on my own terms,” said Showers, who is still planning to work as a world history teacher at Stockdale. “I think the program’s in pretty good shape and I’m there to support whoever gets (hired as the next coach).”
Showers leaves quite a legacy at Stockdale. The Mustangs won their league five of the past six years, with another “unofficial title” during an abbreviated season following COVID in 2021. His team’s had a .702 winning percentage (181-77-1), captured two Central Section Division I championships (2018, 2022) and earned the program’s first berth into the Southern California regional playoffs in 2022.
Of those accomplishments, the string of Southwest Yosemite League titles (2016-2018, 2022) and this season’s inaugural South Yosemite River League crown are the most meaningful for Showers.
“The one thing I’m most proud of in my 10 years as head coach is the six league titles in seven years, because our league is (really tough) every single year,” said Showers, who also coached 17 years at lower levels at Stockdale before taking over the varsity squad. “Trust me, we haven’t been rolling over people. Those were all won with a lot of 3-2, 4-1 and 6-5 games. Every year the league is just wide-open — wide-open — and anybody can win it. We’ve just been fortunate and we’ve played well in pressure games.”
While the results speak for themselves, Showers says his fond memories of the past 27 years are about more than just wins and losses.
“What I’m going to miss the most is the relationships with the kids, and with my coaching staff,” Showers said. “And I know I’m going to miss it, trust me. It was a tough decision, but I talked it over with my wife. I drafted a letter and had it ready. And I just thought, June 30 is a good time, and I did it.”
Although Showers’ days running the show from the Stockdale dugout might be over, he hasn’t ruled out returning as an assistant, either on the diamond or the football field, where he has more than 20 years of coaching experience.
“I might not be done coaching, I’m just done being a head coach,” Showers said. “I could come back in a year. That’s a possibility. We’ll just have to see.”