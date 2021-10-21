Short-handed CSUB routed by UC Irvine, 5-0

In their last match, against Long Beach State, the CSUB women's soccer team held firm for 109 minutes before conceding a heartbreaking game-winner in the 110th. The Roadrunners followed up that performance Thursday night against UC Irvine with an uneven showing in which the defense was steady for less than a half before the floodgates opened.
Defender Kayla Edwards was sent off in the 37th minute for stopping a shot from the Anteaters' Desiree Mendoza with her hand, and Scarlett Camberos fired a penalty past Flavia Burrell for the opening goal. Despite 11 saves from Burrell, matching her career high, the 10-woman Roadrunners allowed four goals in the second half and lost 5-0.
"I thought the game was pretty close until the red card, and that's really unfortunate for them," UC Irvine coach Scott Juniper said. "We knew we were up against a really super organized team. We prepared for that and once they were down a man it got just a little bit easier."
CSUB's (1-13-2) short-handed second half also exacerbated its issues on offense. The Roadrunners produced just one (blocked) shot in the first half, then ended up forcing just two total saves from Glo Hinojosa in 90 minutes, with zero corner kicks.
UC Irvine (10-5), meanwhile, began its attack from the opening kickoff and almost scored in the 13th minute when Camberos dribbled past Edwards and found Alyssa Moore near the goal, but her shot was blocked. Edwards bounced back a few minutes later with a key header to stop a perfect chipped through ball intended for Moore.
CSUB slowed the game down a little, but couldn't seem to bring numbers forward, as on one play when Jamie Ingrassia took a great touch to beat one defender but ended up getting swarmed by three players with no passing options.
Moments later, disaster struck when Chloe Sizemore was injured defending Camberos. Given space, the UC Irvine midfielder played it into the box. Alex Jaquez had a shot saved by Burrell, and then Burrell got a touch to Mendoza's effort before Edwards hit it away with her hand, leading to the Anteaters' successful penalty.
Things only got harder from there for Burrell as she was called upon to save a pair of hard-hit shots from Maddie Lauro and Sophie Gillies in the 42nd minute.
"When you're playing a man down and you face a lot of shots, she was under a lot of pressure," CSUB coach Sebastian Vecchio said, "and she did great. She's played her best soccer the last three or four games."
The wheels came off in the second half, though. Camberos, who now leads the Big West in shots on goal and goals per game, earned a hat trick with a pair of nearly identical scores, finding space on the left side of the box and putting a low strike to the right of Burrell and into the net.
CSUB came alive a little on offense, led by some forward motion from substitutes Kaylee Covert and Angelica Hurtado, but managed just four more shots that didn't pose much of a threat to Hinojosa.
"We've been in so many games where we've allowed a goal," Juniper said, "and that's really just made everything a lot harder. So we're just really working hard to keep shutouts."
The Anteaters kept their clean sheet and kept on dissecting the Roadrunners' short-handed back line. Gillies scored on a bouncing shot down the middle in the 77th, and the defensive structure fell apart a minute and a half later to give Autumn Thompkins her first career goal.
The five goals surrendered to UC Irvine matched the most the Roadrunners have allowed in a single game this year, and also equaled the total number of goals CSUB has scored so far this season. The Roadrunners have three more games to go, beginning at home against Hawaii on Sunday at 5 p.m.
"Every opportunity that we step on the field is a chance for somebody to get minutes," Vecchio said, "it's a chance for them to grow, it's a chance for us to learn lessons as a team."