Shehee steps down as BHS girls basketball coach, will focus on building Drillers' football program

It was quite a run, but something had to give.
After six years as coach of one of the most successful girls basketball programs in the Central Section, Bakersfield High’s Rashaan Shehee is stepping down so that he can focus all his efforts on building the Drillers’ football program.
“It was obviously not an easy decision to make,” said Shehee, who was hired as head football coach in December, just at the start of the girls basketball season. “I tried to fight against it, tried to make it work, but it’s impossible for me to be in two places at once.”
Shehee, the offensive coordinator at the time, took over as interim football coach in Week 4 of the season last year and led the Drillers to the section Division II title game.
After splitting time late in the year as the girls basketball coach, Shehee guided his team to the Open Division championship game, the sixth section final since taking over the team from his cousin, Jimmy Henry, in 2016.
But trying to juggle his dual coaching responsibilities while balancing family commitments became too difficult, and Shehee decided it was best to hand over the reins to someone who could give the program their full attention.
“The success of our basketball program, and any program in my opinion, is what you do in the off-season, and so with me trying to help build the football program, there’s a lot of time that has to go into it,” said Shehee, a star athlete at Foothill High who went on to play at Washington and for two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. “So all the time that I’m putting into football, the morning workouts, the afternoon training, that would be time that I would normally be putting into the girls. So I was cheating the program, is how I felt.
“And so I just had to make a decision. It’s not fair to the players, it’s not fair to the parents. I just needed to kind of rip the band-aid off and make the decision.”
In six years as girls basketball coach, Shehee guided his team to the section final every year, winning three straight championships from 2018-2020. His teams won five Southwest Yosemite League titles (there was no league play in 2020-21 due to COVID-19) and played in the Southern California Regionals six times.
During that span, the Drillers went 132-23, including 48-2 in SWYL play, and were 83-8 against area opponents.
“We’re just really happy to have Rashaan as a coach in general, and he’s done some amazing things with our (girls) basketball program,” said Tami Maiocco, first-year BHS athletic director. “So moving forward I feel like he’s left behind a really good, solid base for someone to take over and build upon what he’s done already. And now that Rashaan can just totally focus on our football program and building that back up, that’s what we’re super excited about.”
BHS figures to be one of the area’s top football teams, with senior running back Tybo Rogers, who has already committed to play for the Huskies at Shehee’s alma mater.
Rogers, the reigning BVarsity All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns, and then added 31 catches for 614 yards and six scores as a receiver and returned a kickoff for a TD, as well.
“I have a love for competing, and the challenge of coaching football is what’s driving me right now,” Shehee said. “So I’m just looking forward to trying to show these guys the same thing we showed the girls, how to work for what you want.”
Just a few months into his first full season as head football coach, Shehee says he’s already seeing positive results.
“I think since Jan. 3 when we got started this year, we’ve seen a lot of successes already,” Shehee said. “I talked to one of my guys today and he’s down over 20 pounds. One of my lineman weighed in at 360 and now he’s 310. I don’t care if he plays a snap at all, that in itself — his confidence is at an all-time high right now. So we’re already seeing changes on our team right now.”
Shehee added that his hope is that he can build a program that can consistently compete with the top teams in the state, and most notably, those from Clovis and Fresno.
“I think a lot of people in town talk about building what the schools up north have,” Shehee said. “It takes a lot of work, a lot of grind to put into it, and that’s what I want to do here. My staff and I talk about it all the time. We’re ready to put the work in, put the ground work in, we want to build a program. So the culture of it is changing right now. And it starts from the top and everything just trickles on down. You have to build strong leaders, and that’s what we’re doing now.”
In the interim, Maiocco is tasked with finding the right girls basketball coach to continue what Shehee and his staff started.
“I’ve already put it out there that we’re looking and I’ve already entertained a few phone calls that I’m super excited about and looking into further — obviously to be named later,” she said. “(We’ll probably (make a decision) pretty soon though because we’d like to get somebody in pretty quickly so they can continue on with what Rashaan has done.”
Although clearly focused on preparing his football team, which opens its season Aug. 19 at Clovis-Buchanan, Shehee can’t help but reflect on his time as girls basketball coach.
“It’s honestly been one heckuva ride,” he said. “I’m so happy and so proud of the girls for accepting the challenge of work. Because not all kids these days accept that. And they truly put the work in. We laid the blueprint out for them, and then not only did they do it once, but they did it two more times after that in winning championships.
“People always want to see the success at the end of it, but it’s the journey to getting to the success that these kids really bought into. So I’m proud of that.”