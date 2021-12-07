Shehee looking forward to challenges as the new BHS football coach

In speaking to Rashaan Shehee on the phone Tuesday afternoon there was a moment of confusion after he mentioned only having about two weeks off each year.
The limited time off wasn’t much of a surprise to me, especially considering Shehee had just accepted the full-time position as Bakersfield High’s head football coach, replacing the interim tag he held after replacing Michael Stewart three weeks into the season.
Add that to the fact that he’s also the BHS varsity girls basketball coach, a full-time teacher at the school and, oh yeah, coaches his sixth-grade son RJ’s travel basketball team.
So I asked, genuinely curious of his answer, what plans did he have for his time off?
His response was somewhat delayed and started with a bit of a chuckle, “Two weeks off, you mean like a vacation?” he said. ”I don’t get two weeks off, the boys get two weeks off.”
Such is the life of Rashaan Shehee, and it only figures to get busier for the former Foothill High standout athlete, who starred as a running back at the University of Washington before spending a couple of seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Shehee understands the commitment it takes in all aspects of his life, and says he's motivated by a deep want, and need, to make positive contributions to whomever he can.
“I want to make an impact,” Shehee said. “I want to make a positive impact on these kids’ lives. Because when I look back on my younger days, it wasn’t about me getting As and Bs in a class that I remember. It’s those teachers and those adults and those mentors that impacted my life.
“That’s what I remember the most. So I want to be one of those mentors, coaches that has an impact on these kids. I want them to be able to come back at some point, later down the road and say, ‘Coach I appreciate everything you did for me, or just having conversations with me.’ Whatever the case may be, so long as I can help them.”
Those same high expectations for himself — and those who play for him — have led to plenty of success on the basketball court. During his tenure at BHS his teams have reached the section final in each of Shehee’s five years at the helm, winning three championships during that stretch.
This past football season, Shehee’s secret to success showed it can translate on the gridiron, as well. Following an 0-3 start, against some of the state’s best teams, and a bout with COVID-19 that wiped out three weeks of the season, Shehee took over as interim coach and helped guide BHS to a 6-3 record and into the section Division II championship game.
“That’s the nice thing about Rashaan, just the high-character person he is,” Bakersfield High principal Ben Sherley said. “He has all of the positive traits that you’d want in a good leader. So to be able to have him confirmed to be our coach of the future is very comforting for the future of Bakersfield High football. So it’s exciting times for sure.”
Despite the success on the football field this season, things were not easy for Shehee, as one would imagine — although he made it look so — and he took a couple of weeks after season's end to decide his future path. Taking over as interim coach midseason was a challenge, especially as he tried to juggle his existing responsibilities with new expectations.
“Everything for me is all about preparation,” Shehee said. “If I’m able to prepare for it I feel that I can put together a plan for success. And that’s what made it kind of tough last year because in my mind I couldn’t make it work because I couldn’t prepare, I didn’t prepare for taking over in midseason. So now, the challenge, and I’m intrigued by the challenge of taking over the program and being able to prepare for a full offseason of work, and then see where we can take this program.”
Shehee’s plans to build on the football team's momentum are already in the works, even as the coach is going full throttle with the Drillers’ girls program, which is off to a 7-1 start. The one blemish is a forfeit loss to Ridgeview due to a scheduling mishap.
“This year was more of just ‘we’ll make it work’ as we ran into certain situations,” Shehee said. “Now I can plan it out, going into it. And I can make adjustments where I see fit. I can actually think about it and make a well-informed decision after thinking about it.
Shehee is already thinking ahead to when he can get his team into the weight room, design individual workouts and plans to send his assistants to coaching clinics. It’s all preparation for what he hopes will translate into success on and off the football field.
"There’s just a lot of things in my head right now that I want to do,” Shehee said. “I believe that this can be a very successful program, but that’s putting in a full offseason of work.”
It’s a similar blueprint for success that Shehee has established with his girls basketball program.
“The reason the girls have had so much success is all the extra work, and the time, energy that myself and my coaches and my players have put in,” Shehee said. “And I can’t stop doing that. I want them to continue to be successful. That’s a blueprint that’s been laid out. Now it’s teaching the boys the same thing. The reason that you have success is because of the work that is put in. The extra work that’s put in. We have to teach them these things.”