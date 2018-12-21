Shahadah Camp isn’t like most scorers. The Bakersfield College sophomore is a left handed player who likes to go right to start, but he also thrives on tough floaters and his shifty moves.
“He is unorthodox,” Renegades head coach Rich Hughes said. “If you set a screen on the left side, well he might go to his right. So you just have to give him a little freedom.”
In his second year with the team, Camp has been given more freedom and has taken advantage of it. As of Dec. 20, Camp leads the team in points per game (18.6), starts (11) and free throw percentage (80.9). He’s 24th in the state in scoring.
“He’s played very well for us and he needs to for us to be successful,” Hughes said.
Camp’s style is one he’s always had, he said, and a productive of being just 5 feet, 11 inches tall. When he was a freshman in high school he was about 5-foot-5. He grew two inches by his sophomore year and three more for his junior season. He’s been a 5-foot-11 guard since his senior year of high school.
He had to figure out how to score over typically taller defenders. Camp will take lefty layups on the right side of the net and right-handed layups on the left side. Most players don’t practice shot faking, taking one dribble and then pulling up, Hughes said, but Camp does.
“My game’s not limited,” he said. “And when your game’s not limited, it’s harder to defend. So I try to switch it up as much as I can.”
As a freshman, Camp mostly came off the bench and typically was held to single digit scoring totals. He did drop 22 points in back-to-back starts in the middle of the season. He was playing behind sophomores in more dominant scoring roles.
This season, Hughes has opened up the offense. The team runs less plays than in the past. Instead, it’s mostly based on a dribble-drive scheme with some screening. Camp sees open spaces on the floor that most players don’t pick up, Hughes said.
Camp feels he’s developed into a more patient player. He doesn’t throw wild, mid-air passes or rush shots as much, he said.
“He knows what he’s doing,” teammate Kobe Garner said of Camp. “There’s a purpose for every little step that he does. Just watching him, you could pick up a lot. He’ll teach you so much it’s crazy.”
Camp prefers to shoot 3s, especially from the top left of the arc and the right corner. Hughes thinks Camp’s strength is inside of 3-point range.
Camp scored 33 points in a win over Porterville this season and hit a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer against West Hills Coalinga. The only game he’s scored fewer than 10 points was a 128-63 blowout win, as of Dec. 19.
“He has a little more freedom to kind of create and open the floor up,” Hughes said. “... He’s hit crucial shots when needed and that’s what’s the biggest part with him.”
Even Camp’s journey from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Bakersfield was a bit unusual. The Renegades typically don’t get players from Michigan. Camp’s godfather and AAU coach, Darian Watson, moved to the area when Camp was a sophomore in high school.
Watson suggested Camp come to Bakersfield and helped put Hughes and Camp in touch.
Camp had to prove himself to Hughes that he could be an asset with a de facto tryout and then wait his turn for a feature role. Now as a sophomore, he’s stepping up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.