Shafter's Godbehere making his mark with impressive start to throwing season

The high school track and field season is barely a month old, but several local athletes are already making their mark.
Shafter thrower Nick Godbehere has the state’s top mark in the discus with a 185-2 at the Black Gold Throwers Championships at Taft High on Feb. 19, and set a personal-best with a 63-4.25 in the shot put in Friday’s Gateway to Track and Field event in Clovis. The throw is the third farthest among high school athletes in the nation this season.
The Cal commit also won the discus at the event with a 182-1, the second longest of his high school career.
Liberty’s Andrew Trottier has the section’s second best throw in the shot put with a 54-10 and fifth-best in the discus (161-9). His Patriots teammate, Grant Buckey has the third best mark at 168-7.
In girls throwing, Highland’s Paige Merickel has top-10 section marks in the discus (fourth at 122-9) and shot put (eighth at 36-2). Frontier’s Grace Shelton has the top shot put mark among local girls (36-4.25), with Bakersfield High's Ariyah Ford (35-9.75) ninth. Ridgeview’s Myli Level is right behind Merickel in the discus with a 122-1.
Girls cross-country runner of the year Mia Torrecillas has transferred her dominance to the track. The Highland sophomore has posted the section’s fastest 1600 time (4:54.99) and is 11th in the 800 (2:21.33).
Her Scots teammate, junior Lianna Guerra, has the section’s fourth fastest time in the 3200 (11:04.6), while Liberty’s Nicole Bridges has the ninth fastest time in the 800 (2:11.15).
Three distance runners from Bakersfield High have had a solid start to the season. Junior Daniel Hall ran a season-best 1:59.48 at the Gateway meet, the 10th fastest time in the section this year. He finished just ahead of freshman teammate Liam McKnight, who ran a personal-record 1:59.57.
Driller senior Sergio Lizarraga set a personal best in the 3200 with a 9:45.39 at the Gateway event, the 16th fastest in the section this year.
In the sprints, Frontier senior Isaac Fabelina has won all three of the 100-meter races he’s competed in this season, including Wednesday’s Southwest Yosemite League meet at Bakersfield in a personal best 10.66. The time is the fourth fastest in the section this season.
Fabelina also has the area’s top time in the 200 with a 22.12, posted in the Kern Invitational at Liberty last week.
Liberty junior Ethan Mahanke (22.47) and Shafter’s Devon Sundgren (22.51), who has committed to run at Fresno State next year, each closed the gap a bit with personal-best performances in the 200 at the Gateway meet in Clovis on Friday, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.
Mahanke also has the second-best time this year in the 400 with a personal-best 51.15, more than a half a second behind Bakersfield High senior Mallik Bolton’s 50.58 — the fourth fastest time in the section this year — set at Friday’s Gateway meet. Centennial’s Evan Josephson is in the mix with a 51.19.
Bakersfield High’s Mia Bolton has the fastest section time in the 100 this year with a 12.12, with Frontier’s Arianna Carrillo (12.34) close behind. Carrillo also has the fastest local time in the 200 (25.50), with Bakersfield’s Alexis Spurlock (100.74) and Frontier’s Kenahdi Haslip (100.86) holding that honor in the 800.
In the hurdles, a trio of area runners have posted top-10 teams in the 110, with Noah Ford of South High (16.23) running his personal best at the Emperor Invitational in Dinuba on Friday. West High’s Demani Sweeney (16.26) and Zephan Stevens of Highland (16.36) are close behind.
Garces senior Travis Plugge has the fastest 300 hurdle time of the season (42.10), set at the Kern Invitational, while Ford is close by after establishing a PR on Friday at 42.34.
Independence’s Tiana Grady and Liberty’s Bella Turner have shared local dominance among girls hurdlers. Grady’s fastest 100 hurdle time (16.02) is just ahead of Turner’s (16.06), while Turner (46.96) is ahead of Grady (47.02) in the 300.
Liberty senior Lucas Krauss cleared 6-6 in the high jump at the Kern Invitational, a personal best, and also the best mark in the section this year. He finished first at the Gateway meet with a 6-2 on Friday.
Liberty’s Emma Fredrick has the fifth best mark in the section in the high jump (5-2), long jump (17-1) and triple jump (35-5), with Frontier’s Amelia Heisey (10-6 in pole vault) and Bakersfield High’s Kyndall Hannible (17-5 in the long jump) posting area bests in their respective events.
The Patriots' Christian Edwards posted the best triple jump (44-2) at the Kern Invitational and also holds the local mark in the long jump (20-10), just ahead of Bakersfield Christian’s Nathan Perez (20-9).
In the relay events, Liberty’s boys are in the top five in the section in the 4x400 (second at 3:22.97) and 4x100 (fourth at 43.04). Bakersfield High’s has the fourth fastest time in the 4x400 (3:26.05).
Centennial has the fastest time in the 4x100 relay (48.26), with Frontier in the top four in the 4x100 (49.37) and 4x400 (4:05.22).