ARVIN — If the first two weeks of the season are any indication, the Shafter football team is going to be difficult to stop.
On the heels of throwing seven touchdown passes in its opener, the Generals showed off a much more balanced attack on Friday night in Week 2.
Both performances generated nearly identical results.
Shafter’s Chris Espinoza rushed for three short touchdowns, sophomore quarterback Ezekiel Osborne threw for two more and the Generals returned to kickoffs for scores to overwhelm host Arvin with a 56-6 victory.
“They always play us tough,” said Shafter coach Jerald Pierucci, whose team defeated West 55-7 last week. “And our goal is always to be balanced. Last week, West challenged us to throw the ball. Today, (Arvin) kind of challenged us to run the ball. So I feel like we did what we needed to do in the trenches and take advantage of what they gave us. Take our shots when we could, but …”
Shafter (2-0) made the most of three Bears turnovers and scored on all eight of its possessions, in a game played with a running clock for all but 17 seconds of the second half.
“We were just outmatched in this one,” Arvin coach Robert Riley said. “This is a good football team, and we knew it going in. We’re trying to get our guys to really fight like they did last week. (Shafter) did a few things. They were doubling our No. 1 receiver and we were trying to run the ball more. But we weren’t able to get that done, and fumbled the ball a few times.”
Arvin (0-2) mistakes led to three General touchdowns in the first quarter and a 21-0 deficit.
The Bears fumbled near midfield on the opening drive of the game and Shafter needed just five plays to move 43 yards for a score, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Espinoza.
Arvin moved the ball across the 50 on its next possession before the drive halted. A fumbled snap on a punt attempt gave the Generals the ball in Bears’ territory again. Shafter needed just four plays this time to move the ball 47 yards, with Osborne throwing to Alex Aguirre for an 8-yard TD and a 14-0 lead with 1:25 left in the opening quarter.
“We were kind of moving the ball and then fumbled there,” Riley said. “But this is a good football team we faced. They went on the state run last year and it looks like they’re heading in the same direction right now.”
Another Bears’ fumble, this time recovered by Aguirre, gave the Generals the ball at the Arvin 16. Espinoza scored again from two yards out to make it 21-0.
Shafter finished the half with two more touchdowns, the first when Osborne connected with fellow sophomore Mariyon Sloan across the middle for a 64-yard touchdown pass, and Espinoza added a 10-yard scoring run to build the lead to 35-0 with 2:06 left in the second quarter.
“They’re a physical group of kids,” said Pierucci of Arvin. “But what I’m happy about it we needed to run the ball and we ran the ball.”
Pierucci gave lots of credit to his offensive line.
“The whole group came back from last year and they’ve been in battle,” Pierucci said. “They realize that we have EZ and we have our receivers, but you also have to deal with us a little bit. They were looking forward to the challenge this week because I figured they were going to try to take away our pass and make us run the ball. And we did and I thought all of our running backs did a great job.”
Osborne, who threw for 402 yards and seven touchdowns in his team’s opener against West, finished with 148 yards and two touchdowns on 9 of 12 passing on Friday. Sloan had three catches for 81 yards.
Arvin responded with its best drive of the half, with sophomore quarterback Andrew Rosales completing three passes for 41 yards to move the ball to the General 21.
But Sloan picked off a Rosales pass in the end zone with 12.7 second left in the half to halt the Bears’ short lived momentum. Earlier on the drive, Rosales threw into triple coverage and Sloan picked off his pass and returned it 45 yards for an apparent touchdown. But Shafter was whistled for pass interference and the drive was able to continue.
Shafter’s JJ Vasquez returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to build the Generals’ lead to 42-0. Vasquez also rushed for 75 yards on five carries, all in the first half.
Arvin followed with its best drive of the night, moving the ball 66 yards on nine plays, — all rushes, with Steve Martinez finishing things off with an 8-yard scoring run.
Abran Gonzalez finished with a team-high 48 yards rushing on seven carries, while Xavier Reynoso added 38 on nine carries.
Shafter’s Jeff Vanderpoel blocked the PAT and Jesus Figueroa took the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown to close out the scoring. Figueroa had a 10-yard reception and recorded a sack on defense.
“This year has been nice because we have more depth,” Pierucci said. “With more depth allows us to have more guys that are right on the cusp of starting, pushing our starters on special teams, and I think that’s made our special teams better. We’re getting better. We still made a lot of mistakes, and we have to fix that, but I’m really happy with where we’re going and the way we’re maturing and growing as a team.”