Arvin vs Shafter

Shafter's Jesus Vasquez (22) breaks for a large gain against the Arvin defense in Friday's game.

 Joe Bergman / For The Californian

ARVIN — If the first two weeks of the season are any indication, the Shafter football team is going to be difficult to stop.

On the heels of throwing seven touchdown passes in its opener, the Generals showed off a much more balanced attack on Friday night in Week 2.

